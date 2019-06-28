The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, June 16:
INCIDENT — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries when struck by a vehicle while crossing Mission Drive in a crosswalk about 3 p.m. in Solvang.
The driver made a left turn from First Street onto Mission Drive and did not see the pedestrian, who was subsequently transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 1600 block of Still Meadow Road in Solvang called the Sheriff’s Substation to report her home was burglarized sometime in the past three months and jewelry with an estimated total value of $98,000 was stolen.
Deputies contacted local pawn shops and jewelry stores, but no one had seen any of the stolen items.
Monday, June 17:
INCIDENT — The first in a rash of commercial burglaries with associated vandalism in Buellton was reported at Pattibakes, 240 Highway 246, Suite 109, where someone pried open the front door sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:14 a.m. Monday and stole approximately $50.
INCIDENT — Another commercial burglary and vandalism was reported at Morrell’s Farm Fresh Dining at 225 McMurray Road, Suite E, where someone smashed a glass window n the front of the restaurant sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7:35 a.m. Monday and made off with about $975 from the cash register, a locked petty cash box and nightly cash deposit bags.
INCIDENT — While canvassing the area during an investigation of the Morrell’s burglary, deputies found a window had been smashed on the south side of La Botte Bistro at 225 McMurray Road, Suite A.
A search of the restaurant with the owner revealed about $400 had been stolen from the cash register sometime between about 10:45 p.m. Sunday and about 8:05 a.m. Monday.
Tuesday, June 18:
INCIDENT — Deputies responding to a burglar alarm about 1:50 a.m. at Valley Tool & Truck Rental at 970 McMurray Road found a perimeter gate ripped off its hinges, two broken windows and a roll-up door partially open.
The owner reported a white 2006 Ford box van with the business name written on the door was missing, and investigators believe thieves stole the van and used it to break open the gate.
INCIDENT — After a man’s vehicle collided with a parked car about 7:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez, deputies believed he was driving impaired.
A preliminary breath sample indicated a blood alcohol level of just 0.014%, so deputies suspected he was under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs.
He subsequently provided a blood sample and was issued a citation for suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.
Wednesday, June 19:
INCIDENT — The staff at the Royal Copenhagen Inn on Mission Drive in Solvang reported about 10:40 a.m. that a pistol had been found in a previous guest’s room.
The owner of the pistol lives in Palmdale and wasn’t able to return right away to pick it up, so deputies booked it into the evidence locker for safekeeping.
INCIDENT — Another burglary of a vehicle parked at a trailhead was reported about 1:15 p.m.
The owner of a gray 2005 Ford Escape reported the passenger-side window was smashed sometime between 10 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. while it was parked at the Grass Mountain Trail head, and miscellaneous items valued at about $30 were taken.
ARREST — Deputies allegedly found Kevin Ramirez-Rodriguez severely intoxicated at the Chumash Casino Resort, where staff said he was no longer welcome.
He was unable to secure lodging at the resort nor transportation to a safe location, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Thursday, June 20:
INCIDENT — A Santa Maria man allegedly admitted he was at fault when he ran a stop sign while driving eastbound on Damassa Road at Avenue of Flags in Buellton and found himself directly in the path of a northbound vehicle on Avenue of Flags.
No one was injured in the collision about 8:40 p.m., but the man said he didn’t want to drive his 2000 Toyota van back to Santa Maria because of the extent of damage.
He promised to have a friend remove the vehicle before the following morning.
Friday, June 21:
INCIDENT — After a deputy stopped a vehicle about 6 p.m. near Alamo Pintado Road and Mission Drive in Solvang because of indications the driver might be intoxicated, another deputy conducted field sobriety tests and allegedly determined the man was under the influence of alcohol.
The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.08%.
His girlfriend signed the citation and took responsibility for the driver.
Saturday, June 22:
INCIDENT — Responding to a vehicle collision about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Fir Avenue where the driver was reportedly intoxicated, a deputy allegedly found indications the man had been drinking.
After showing impairment in field sobriety tests, the man performed a preliminary alcohol screening test that allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.231%.
He was also allegedly found to possess no driver’s license.
The vehicle was picked up by the man’s brother, who was the registered owner, and the driver was issued a citation for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and driving without a license and was released to the custody of a friend.
ARREST — Deputies patrolling the Chumash Casino Resort on foot about 8:35 p.m. came upon two women standing next to a vehicle on the fifth level of the self-parking structure who were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
Monica Trejo and Trinity Mannion were also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine smoking pipes.
After being transported to the Solvang Substation to complete the drug field exam, Mannion allegedly admitted to hiding methamphetamine in her bra. The suspected meth was retrieved and booked into evidence.
Meanwhile, a records check confirmed Trejo was on probation for drug charges.
The two were booked into Santa Barbara Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.