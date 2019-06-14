The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, June 2:
ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle for having a light out about 11:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, they found the passenger was on probation for threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury.
Terms of his probation allowed for a full search, so deputies went through the vehicle and allegedly found approximately 1.09 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a used meth pipe near the center console.
The driver, Joe Ray Valdez, allegedly claimed the items belonged to him, and a drug exam allegedly showed he was under the influence.
Valdez was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
His passenger was released at the scene.
INCIDENT — A resident of the 1100 block of Faraday Street in Santa Ynez reported at 7 a.m. that overnight someone had keyed the entire length of the driver’s side of his black Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked in front of his residence.
He estimated the damage at $2,000.
Monday, June 3:
ARREST — While conducting a check of the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort about 11:30 p.m., deputies made contact with Cassidy Schofield and determined she was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, in possession of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
A records check also revealed a $20,000 warrant had been issued for her arrest, so she was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and for suspicion of the controlled substance violations.
Wednesday, June 5:
ARREST — At about 7:50 a.m., deputies allegedly saw a woman drive away from the Shell gas station in Buellton in a car that did not belong to her and without the owner’s permission.
After she was stopped, deputies allegedly found Melissa Martin was under the influence of methamphetamine, and she was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, auto, being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
However, because Martin had previously posted on social media that she killed her father, deputies spent a good portion of their shift trying to locate and check the welfare of her father and other family members, who were all found unharmed.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 6:20 p.m. to assist bail bondsmen in apprehending Brian Benza, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued.
Benza was contacted on the gaming floor, arrested and booked into Santa Barbara Jail on the warrant, with bail set at $15,000.
ARREST — Just after 7 p.m., Shawna White of Lompoc allegedly drove her Mercedes Benz onto the curb and into a streetlight at the intersection of Copenhagen Drive and Atterdag Road in Solvang.
Presumptive breath tests for blood alcohol levels allegedly returned results of 0.22 and 0.21 percent, so she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08 percent.
Her passenger, Dannika Harrison, also was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Thursday, June 6:
INCIDENT — Deputies went to a business on Alamo Pintado Road about 10:20 a.m. to investigate a suspicious text message and were told by a woman there that she had received a video of her at her desk along with a message saying how easy it would be to murder her.
The woman said she was initially shaken up, but once she discovered the sender was a co-worker and friend who was attempting to make a joke, she was OK.
She did not want law enforcement intervention and did not want the sender contacted.
ARREST — About 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to the Royal Copenhagen Inn on Mission Drive in Solvang for a man who was refusing to leave after being caught going into rooms and searching through property and might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Deputies contacted Jorge Cheran Hernandez, who was allegedly sweating profusely, had a heart rate of about 118 beats per minute, was talking erratically and could not keep his balance while performing a modified Romberg balance test.
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of prowling and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for suspects who entered the Sanja Cota Market at about 3:30 p.m. and stole a bottle of tequila valued at $99.99 from the front counter of the business.
The suspects were recorded on surveillance video and used an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to purchas other items.
Friday, June 7:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation just after 1 a.m. at Edison Street and Sanja Cota Avenue in Santa Ynez and discovered the 28-year-9ld Santa Barbara resident was allegedly driving on a suspended license.
He was issued a citation for the violation and released at the scene.
Saturday, June 8:
ARREST — Two men sitting in a car parked at Solvang Elementary School were contacted about 7:20 p.m. by deputies, who found Nvish Rajen Budiyan, 23, of Bakersfield and Steven Anthony Borboa, 23, of Los Angeles had allegedly been drinking at a local winery.
Deputies said both men were unable to care for themselves or others and were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Their 2018 Acura was secured and left in the parking lot.