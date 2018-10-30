The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Oct. 22:
ARREST — A burned out license plate light led to the driver’s arrest on several suspected violations of the Health & Safety Code just after 9 p.m.
After deputies stopped the vehicle at Mission Drive and Alisal Road in Solvang, they allegedly discovered it had a false registration sticker and driver Brenno Ressa was allegedly driving on a suspended license and in possession of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a switchblade knife, a scale, 6.6 pounds of processed marijuana shake and buds and 2.02 ounces of concentrated cannabis.
Ressa allegedly admitted to possessing the marijuana with the intent to sell it for a profit and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing cannabis for sale and transportation of cannabis for sale.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Solvang about 10:30 p.m. to investigate a verbal altercation between a husband and wife.
Both parties alleged physical contact was made with each other, but no visible marks were seen and no corroborating evidence was located.
The husband agreed to leave and not return, and a report was written for review by the District Attorney’s Office.
Tuesday, Oct. 23:
ARREST — When deputies encountered a Nipomo man in the parking lot of the Chumash Casino Resort just after 1 a.m., he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine but refused to submit to any tests or to providing a urine sample for testing.
However, deputies allegedly found Eric Aguilar was in possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
ARREST — About 2 p.m., deputies were called to Harrison Hardware in the 1000 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez to investigate an attempted shoplifting. Using a description provided by employees, a deputy located a suspect nearby.
In a camper across the street from the hardware store, the deputy also located the suspect’s girlfriend, who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and an opiate.
The woman was initially arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and provided a urine sample, which allegedly tested positive for morphine, methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC.
She was cited and released, and the man was released because Harrison Hardware declined to press charges. However, because their camper was on property owned by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, they were both banned from all Chumash properties.
ARREST — Deputies contacted two people in the 200 block of Highway 246 just before 7:30 p.m. and determined they were unable to care for themselves due to alleged drug intoxication.
Eric Holley and Kegan Monroe were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs in public, and a subsequent search of Monroe’s truck allegedly yielded hypodermic syringes, a Business & Professions Code violation.
ARREST — A report of a suspicious person just after 11 p.m. brought deputies to Cabrillo Lane on the Chumash Reservation, where they encountered a woman who identified herself as Maria Guevara.
However, further investigation revealed her real name was Julie Galvez.
She allegedly gave a false name because she is on probation with terms allowing a full search.
Deputies said ironically, Galvez was not in possession of anything illegal, either on her person or in her vehicle, but she was arrested for impersonating another person for the purpose of avoiding arrest and prosecution.
Thursday, Oct. 25:
ARREST — A woman and her fiancé were allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident about 12:40 a.m. at an undisclosed location.
Although both reportedly suffered injuries, the woman, Nancy Gutierrez, was allegedly determined to be the dominant aggressor and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
ARREST — When Javier Vaca and Jazmine Miramontez were contacted about 12:55 p.m. in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure for having a false registration tag on their vehicle, Miramontez allegedly admitted they had taken the tag from another vehicle they owned and placed it on the one they were driving because they were unable to register it.
Both were allegedly displaying multiple symptoms of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
They were taken to the Solvang Sheriff’s Substation, where a drug evaluation exam was conducted, but both refused to provide a urine sample.
The two were booked into County Jail on suspicion of having a false registration tag, driving on a suspended license and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Saturday, Oct. 27:
ARREST — Around 4:40 a.m., Rosa Carbejal crossed paths with a former boyfriend at the Chumash Casino Resort, where the ex-boyfriend reportedly made a rude remark about her family and she allegedly hit him in the back of the head.
Casino security allegedly had surveillance video of Carbejal being involved in a domestic battery incident in August and a verbal argument in July.
She was subsequently booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a cohabitant.
INCIDENT — Deputies on patrol in Solvang about 11 p.m. discovered a black 2012 Nissan 350Z parked behind a restaurant and bearing license plates no longer assigned to the car, which had new plates issued for it in 2015.
Deputies confiscated the plates to turn them over to the Department of Motor Vehicles.