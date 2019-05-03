The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, April 21:
INCIDENT — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the driver of a pickup truck captured on surveillance video between 6 and 6:15 a.m. stealing a 1998 specially constructed motorcycle trailer from the front parking lot of a commercial complex in the 90 block of Second Street in Buellton.
Security footage showed the trailer was stolen by someone driving a late 1990s or early 2000s brown Chevrolet S10 with a black camper shell.
ARREST — Just before 3 p.m., deputies were called to Albertsons in Buellton regarding a woman who was allegedly “passed out” in front of the supermarket.
Deputies located Lauren Pamela Reshoft, and a records check revealed a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for her arrest. She was taken into custody and booked without incident.
Monday, April 22:
ARREST — When a deputy found a woman sleeping in the backseat of a vehicle in the Nielsen’s Market parking lot in Solvang just after 10:30 p.m. and woke her up, he allegedly detected the odor of alcohol emanating from her and the odor of alcohol and urine coming from inside the vehicle.
The woman, subsequently identified as Shelly Ann Lester, told the deputy she would drive home, but a preliminary alcohol screening test allegedly indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.222%.
Lester was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and a probation violation.
Tuesday, April 23:
INCIDENT — Someone called the Solvang Substation from Sort It Out Cellers in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive about 12:30 p.m. to report someone had cut a padlock off a trailer parked at the rear of the business.
Apparently nothing had been taken from the trailer and nothing had been damaged except the lock.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive in Buellton reported that sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday, someone stole four red-and-black Husky tool bags filled with about $2,500 worth of tools from his boss’s work truck that had been parked in his driveway.
Wednesday, April 24:
ARREST — Deputies responding to a reported trespassing about 7:15 a.m. found Jeckson Murcia sleeping inside a new building under construction in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.
Murcia allegedly admitted he did not have the owner’s permission to sleep in the building but had spent two nights there.
The owner signed a citizen’s arrest form, and Murcia was taken into custody. He was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of trespassing and illegal lodging.
ARREST — Following a collision about 1:15 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on East Highway 246 in Buellton, the woman driving a white Jeep involved in the crash allegedly picked up the vehicle’s fender from the roadway and left the scene.
A short time later, a deputy spotted the Jeep returning to the scene and contacted driver Lisa Welms.
After allegedly detecting the odor of alcohol coming from Welms, she was given a series of field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly.
A presumptive alcohol test allegedly returned a blood alcohol content of 0.27%, and she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08%.
Thursday, April 25:
INCIDENT — When a deputy at Taco Roco on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 10:15 a.m. was told by an employee a man was unconscious and barely breathing in the restaurant’s restroom, the deputy realized the man was likely suffering a drug overdose.
The deputy called for a local patrol unit, and both deputies administered doses of the drug overdose antidote Narcan to the man, which resulted in small signs of improvement to his condition.
Emergency medical personnel arrived with an American Medical Response ambulance and administered additional doses of Narcan, which revived the man.
INCIDENT — Drivers trying to get through the intersection of Copenhagen Drive and Alisal Road in Solvang were delayed after a Toyota Corolla and a Buick Enclave collided about 11:35 a.m., leaving one immobile and blocking traffic until Smitty’s Towing arrived and hauled it away.
ARREST — Deputies went to Santa Cota Market on Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez about 12:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a man who was reportedly under the influence of heroin.
They found Brandon Esquibel there allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, and during a search of his person they allegedly found a syringe and suspected heroin inside his pockets.
Esquibel was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for injecting a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Making a call for service at Edison and Madera streets in Santa Ynez about 6:15 p.m., deputies contacted Patrick Burke, and a background check revealed he was on probation in Kern County with terms allowing a general search.
Deputies said Burke gave them permission to search his backpack, where they allegedly found a stun gun and a seven-inch fixed-blade knife.
Burke was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dagger and being a felon in possession of a stun gun.
Friday, April 26:
INCIDENT — A man was found to be driving on an expired license on Highway 246 at Echo Lane in Santa Ynez about 12:15 a.m.
The vehicle was released to a friend with a valid driver’s license, but there was no indication if the unlicensed driver was arrested, issued a citation or released at the scene.
INCIDENT — A man who crashed his vehicle on North Alisal Road near Viborg Road about 3:45 a.m. was allegedly highly intoxicated and possibly injured in the collision.
An AMR ambulance transported the driver to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital, where he allegedly consented to having blood drawn for testing.
Deputies said a report of potential driving under the influence will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
INCIDENT — A woman in the 400 block of Second Street in Solvang called deputies shortly before noon to report an unknown woman had abandoned a blue suitcase there two weeks earlier.
Deputies collected the suitcase, inventoried the contents and booked it into a Solvang Substation evidence locker for safekeeping.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 80 block of Zaca Street in Buellton where a woman said her neighbors had removed a lattice between their two properties.
The woman claimed the lattice had been on her property, while the neighbors claimed it had been on theirs. The woman did not want to file charges, but asked that a report be taken.
Saturday, April 27:
INCIDENT — Deputies said a driver wasn’t looking when he pulled his Honda Accord into traffic from the curb on Old Mission Drive in Solvang and struck a westbound vehicle about 10 a.m.
No one was injured in the collision, but because the second vehicle was a rental, the drivers asked that a report be taken.