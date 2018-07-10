The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, June 24:
ARREST — After a deputy stopped a vehicle about 3:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Mission Drive, the driver was unable to provide any identification but gave the deputy a name, although he was allegedly evasive about his identity.
Taken into custody for failure to provide identification, the man allegedly admitted to lying about his name and gave a second name, which also turned out to be false, so he was arrested on suspicion of providing a false name to a peace officer to avoid prosecution for a crime.
The deputy began checking random combinations of the names given by the man and eventually identified him as Bryan Christopher Romolt, who was listed as “armed and dangerous” and wanted for a gang-related robbery and firearms charges in Arizona, with full extradition authorized.
Tuesday, June 26:
ARREST — About 1:55 a.m., a deputy encountered two men dressed in dark clothing walking westbound on Second Street near Central Avenue in Buellton.
One, identified as Jeremy Bing, was allegedly holding a crow bar with a handle wrapped in blue rope that he claimed he was carrying for protection because he was walking in an unfamiliar area.
The other, identified as Dywayne Hurst, admitted he was on active probation in Ventura County for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Both men claimed their car ran out of fuel near the freeway and they were walking to a friend’s house to get gas. Both consented to a search and were both found in possession of gloves. Bing also allegedly had an empty 2.5-gallon water jug in his backpack.
In addition, both men allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the night, and preliminary exams allegedly indicated they were under the influence of central nervous system stimulants.
Bing was arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Hurst also was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search of the area turned up a piece of surgical tubing that Hurst later said they planned to use to siphon gas at their friend’s house.
Thursday, June 28:
INCIDENT — When a deputy stopped a vehicle for being unregistered about 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Highway 246, he observed a glass methamphetamine pipe in the rear seat.
The passenger claimed the pipe was hers and she had used it earlier in the day, and a search allegedly revealed a small amount of methamphetamine in her purse. She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.
INCIDENT — When a man returned to the Chumash Casino Resort about 8 a.m. after being previously banned from the casino for possessing a gun in his vehicle, he was cited for trespassing and released.
Friday, June 29:
ARREST — After a deputy spotted a vehicle passing across double yellow lines on Highway 154 at a high rate of speed, nearly causing a collision with the deputy’s vehicle, he stopped the driver for about half a dozen traffic violations at about 2:30 a.m. near Foxen Canyon Road.
When the deputy discovered the vehicle also contained the man’s pregnant wife and two small children in the backseat, Victor Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and reckless driving.
Saturday, June 30:
ARREST — An unregistered vehicle led to a vehicle being stopped just before 8 p.m. on Highway 246 at Casino Drive, and during a search for proof of insurance and registration documents, a methamphetamine pipe was allegedly located.
One of the occupants claimed ownership of the pipe and was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — A man contacted by a deputy about 9:30 p.m. inside the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort was found to be wanted on a $10,000 arrest warrant.
He was taken into custody, but the staff at the County Jail refused to accept him because of his high blood pressure.
Due to short staffing at the jail, he was returned to the casino, issued a citation for the warrant and released.
Sunday, July 1:
ARREST — While deputies were completing a service call at Hadsten House in Solvang about 2:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Blazer allegedly accelerated past the deputies with the driver displaying symptoms of intoxication.
The driver, identified as Darlene Velasco, allegedly tried to evade deputies as they attempted to locate her.
When she was found, a preliminary test allegedly showed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.19, so she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into jail.
Monday, July 2:
INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. at Fifth Street and Mission Drive in Solvang, a woman was allegedly found in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe.
He was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released.
Wednesday, July 4:
ARREST — Just after 4 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Kakos on suspicion of public intoxication at the Chumash Casino Resort and was booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
Thursday, July 5:
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man behind Neilsen’s Market in the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 2:20 a.m. and found him allegedly in possession of 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.
He was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and released.
ARREST — When a man’s wallet was found in a men’s restroom at the Chumash Casino Resort around midnight, it was turned in to the casino staff. But when it was claimed by the owner, $1,100 in cash was missing.
Using security video, deputies were allegedly able to see a man find the wallet on the casino floor and take it into the restroom, where he allegedly removed the money.
The man left the restroom and continued to gamble, but he was located using the security cameras and was detained.
Francisco Villa Real allegedly admitted to stealing the money, so he was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — A man who had been banned from the Chumash Casino Resort returned just after 4 a.m., believing he was no longer banned.
When contacted by deputies, he was cooperative, but he was cited for suspicion of trespassing and released.
Friday, July 6:
INCIDENT — When a deputy contacted a man sitting in his vehicle at the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:05 a.m., he allegedly saw multiple small plastic baggies containing a white residue in plain view.
A probable cause search of the vehicle allegedly yielded methamphetamine as well as two meth pipes, one of them broken.
The owner of the vehicle was eventually located and issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — A man who had trespassed at the Chumash Casino Resort multiple times in 2011 and 2012 allegedly returned again without permission about 3:25 a.m.
Undercover officers contacted the man and called deputies, who issued him a citation for suspicion of trespassing. He was released and left the property with a friend.
INCIDENT — When a 50-year-old man drove to the 3400 block of Numancia Street in Santa Ynez to assist his friend and nephew who had just been arrested, a records check revealed the man's license had been suspended twice and revoked.
He was issued a citation for suspicion of driving on a suspended license and released.