The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, May 5:
ARREST — When deputies stopped a vehicle for displaying false registration tabs about 7:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Mission Drive in Santa Ynez, driver Greg Diaz allegedly provided an expired driver’s license and allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
Deputies searched Diaz for weapons and allegedly found a glass methamphetamine pipe, so he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.
Front-seat passenger John Rasmussen also allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and when asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle allegedly said he had hypodermic syringes he used to inject heroin.
A search of his backpack allegedly revealed six syringes, a tie-off and a cotton ball bearing suspected heroin residue.
When deputies searched the entire vehicle, they allegedly found two bags containing a total of 20.54 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and about $2,830 in cash in a box behind the driver’s seat.
The men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale.
Monday, May 6:
ARREST — About 1 p.m., security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort notified the Sheriff’s Office that a woman wanted for arrest and a man who was a person of interest in a car theft were at the casino.
Deputies arrived and found Danielle Luther, who had a no-bail arrest warrant issued in San Luis Obispo County.
She was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
She was with Yoshinori Tanaka, who deputies discovered was allegedly driving a stolen Honda Civic that had been pursued the previous night on Vandenberg Air Force Base.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — About 1:50 p.m., deputies spotted a 65-year-old wheelchair-bound man rolling along Highway 246 near the Chumash Casino on his way home in a motorized chair, but he repeatedly refused assistance.
Concerned about possible self-neglect, deputies made a referral to Adult Protective Services and eventually were able to get the man home safely.
ARREST — Deputies contacted a woman in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 10:45 p.m., and a records check revealed she was on active probation and two misdemeanor warrants had been issued for her arrest.
A probation search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a hypodermic syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine, additional syringes, a small wallet containing suspected methamphetamine and an additional 0.74 grams of meth.
Jasmine Denae Lorona was arrested on the warrants and also booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for injecting a controlled substance.
Tuesday, May 7:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 7:30 p.m. after a man allegedly vandalized a slot machine, causing an estimated $1,002 in damage.
Omar Berumen was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism with property damaging exceeding $400.
Wednesday, May 8:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 2000 block of Ridge Road in Santa Ynez called deputies about 8:45 p.m. to report someone had apparently attempted to enter his home while he and his wife were gone to dinner.
When he returned about an hour and a half later, he found a screen had been partially removed from a bathroom window, which was slightly ajar.
A check of the residence revealed nothing apparently out of place or missing.
Thursday, May 9:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for a couple in a red sports car who stole mail from a residential mailbox in the 1300 block of Willow Street in Santa Ynez about 10:35 a.m.
The resident saw a red two-door sports car drive up to the mailbox, which had the flag up indicating it contained outgoing mail.
A woman got out and grabbed the envelope, which contained a check, from the box, then got back in the car and was driven away by a man toward Cuesta Street.
A surveillance video from a neighbor’s house showed the car may have been a 1990s Nissan 200SX or Toyota Celica.
INCIDENT — With the return of warm weather, it appears the thefts from cars parked at trail heads and other remote locations have started again.
A woman told deputies about 7:30 p.m. she returned to her car in the 1500 block of Figueroa Mountain Road, not far from the U.S. Forest Service Figueroa Ranger Station, to find her front passenger window broken out and her purse stolen from where she’d hidden it under a blanket on the front passenger floorboard.
She not only lost her purse but also her wallet containing her driver’s license and $80 in cash, as well as blank checks, for a total estimated loss of $100.
INCIDENT — When deputies made a traffic enforcement stop about 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, they discovered the driver was on state parole but delivering cannabis for Budee Inc.
He was in possession of more than 100 cannabis products and more than $300 in cash but did not have a license to sell cannabis in Santa Barbara County.
He was cited for violations of the County Code and the City Code, and all the cannabis products and cash were seized.
INCIDENT — Trying to avoid being caught skirting California Vehicle Code requirements didn’t work out well for two drivers who were caught a couple of hours apart in Santa Ynez.
When a woman was stopped about 7:15 p.m. near Sanja Cota Avenue and Casino Drive for driving an unregistered vehicle and displaying false registration tabs, she admitted a friend had given her the 2020 registration tab so she wouldn’t be stopped because she hadn’t paid her registration fees.
She was cited for the two violations and released.
Then about 9:10 p.m., the same deputy stopped another woman for the same violations at Edison and Sagunto streets.
She also said the registration tab on her unregistered vehicle had been provided by a friend but futher admitted her driver’s license was suspended. She was cited for all three violations.
Saturday, May 11:
ARREST — A man who got a free pass on an alleged violation apparently failed to avoid making the same mistake again and was subsequently arrested.
Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Lindero Street in Santa Ynez just after 7 a.m. to investigate a report of a man passed out on a horse trail and found Keith Mackinnon allegedly intoxicated.
He was allowed to call a taxi, which transported him to Motel 6 in Buellton.
But a few hours later, deputies were called to the Parks Plaza Theatre on McMurray Road in Buellton to investigate a man passed out in the theater’s walkway and found Mackinnon again allegedly intoxicated.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — When deputies arrived at the 100 block of Sanja Cota Avenue about 6:30 p.m. to investigate a reported trespassing, they found Elizabeth Iva Rowan, who allegedly was displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Deputies said she agreed to be searched, and they allegedly found two used methamphetamine pipes
Rowan was taken to the substation, where a presumptive urine test allegedly returned positive results for amphetamine and methamphetamine, and she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Sunday, May 12:
ARREST — About 2:15 a.m., deputies found a woman apparently unconscious and slumped over in the driver’s seat of her vehicle in the Park and Ride lot on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez with a methamphetamine pipe in plain view inside the car.
After reviving Marlo Aryn Cochrane, she allegedly consented to a search of a bag on the passenger seat, which allegedly turned up suspected heroin and additional narcotics paraphernalia.
She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.