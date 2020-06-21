Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, June 8:
INCIDENT — A woman living in the 800 block of Carriage Drive in Santa Ynez was cited on suspicion of disturbing the peace with loud music blasting from an RV parked in her driveway.
A neighbor reported the woman had been playing loud music “all night,” and when deputies went to her home just after 5 a.m. they found the music still playing in the RV.
The neighbor signed a citizen’s complaint for disturbing the peace, but deputies got no response to numerous phone calls to the home, knocks on the front door and messages on the patrol unit’s PA.
About 10 a.m., the woman called the Sheriff’s Office dispatch, so deputies returned to the home and issued the citation.
INCIDENT — Deputies responding to a resported structure fire in the 1300 block of McMurray Road in Buellton about 4:45 p.m. arrived to find a residence on a hilltop ranch fully engulfed in flames.
The occupants had evacuated the home before the deputies arrived.
INCIDENT — When a traffic hazard was reported about 5:20 p.m. at Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton, deputies responded to find a traffic signal had been knocked down.
The driver of a nearby semitruck-and-trailer rig told deputies he struck the light pole while turning into McMurray Road.
INCIDENT — About 7:45 p.m., a Ballard Canyon resident reported seeing mail being stolen and followed the suspects’ vehicle to a residence in the 3900 block of Oak View Road northeast of Los Olivos.
Deputies went to the home and found a Lompoc resident and a Los Olivos resident, both 29 years old, had allegedly been driving around the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc stealing mail.
More than 50 checks plus various controlled substances were allegedly found at the home, but because both suspects had medical issues, they were issued citations and released.
Two service dogs found in the vehicle were also released to the suspects.
Tuesday, June 9:
INCIDENT — At 2 p.m., deputies conducted a follow-up on the theft of mail and checks the previous day and were able to locate contact information for most of the stolen checks.
Some of the stolen pieces of mail were returned to the victims, but many still need to be contacted, deputies said.
INCIDENT — A woman created a disturbance about 3:30 p.m. in Albertsons on Highway 246 in Buellton, claiming the store charged her for bags and the coins she received in change had mold on them, among other accusations.
The manager spoke with the woman for some time, which only provoked additional yelling and more disturbance to customers, deputies said.
Eventually she left the store and was advised she is no longer welcome there.
INCIDENT — A woman in the 100 block of Highway 1 resported her recreational vehicle was broken into at 9 a.m. May 22 and about $485 worth of items were stolen, including three compound bows, 12 arrows, 30 spear heads and a black handgun case.
Video surveillance captured the suspect carrying the items away from the RV, and the suspect’s appearance was forwarded to other law enforcement agencies for identifiecation.
Wednesday, June 10:
INCIDENT — Just after 5 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of Central Avenue in Buellton reported she had left her keys inside her black Ford Mustang and it was stolen.
She said she last saw it at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies entered the vehicle information into the law enforcement database.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the area of the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez about 9:30 a.m. to help the California Highway Patrol search for a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run injury to a person.
The light-blue minivan with solar panels on its roof was located in the 5600-block of Armour Ranch Road, where the driver, who was not identified, was found inside allegedly smoking marijuana.
He allegedly admitted smoking marijuana six hours prior to the collision and was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of hit-and-run with injury, taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital to have blood drawn and later to the CHP station for examination by a drug recognition expert.
ARREST — After deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Cavalier for having dark-tinted windows about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, dhey allegedly found the driver and passenger under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver also was allegedly found to have a suspended license and was subsequently also arrested on suspicion of that violation. Their vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — Deputies responded to the intersection of Alamo P:intado Road and Mission Drive in Solvang about 3:20 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run with injury but found all the vehicles and drivers were still at the scene.
A woman driving northbound on Alamo Pintado Road thought she had a green light until she entered the intersection and struck a small pickup, which rolled several times resulting in a head injury to its driver, who declined medical attention.
INCIDENT — An unregistered vehicle was stopped about 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Drive , and a records check revealed the driver had never been issued a license.
The man called a relative with a valid driver’s license and was released at the scene with a citation for suspicion of driving without a license.
