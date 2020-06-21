Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

ARREST — Deputies were called to the area of the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez about 9:30 a.m. to help the California Highway Patrol search for a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run injury to a person.

The light-blue minivan with solar panels on its roof was located in the 5600-block of Armour Ranch Road, where the driver, who was not identified, was found inside allegedly smoking marijuana.

He allegedly admitted smoking marijuana six hours prior to the collision and was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of hit-and-run with injury, taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital to have blood drawn and later to the CHP station for examination by a drug recognition expert.

ARREST — After deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Cavalier for having dark-tinted windows about 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez, dhey allegedly found the driver and passenger under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver also was allegedly found to have a suspended license and was subsequently also arrested on suspicion of that violation. Their vehicle was towed away.