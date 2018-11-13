The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Oct 28:
INCIDENT — When a man showed up uninvited at a Halloween party in the 100 block of Kalawa Shaq in Santa Ynez a little after 1 a.m. and was refused entry, he allegedly threw a plastic light through a window and punched the resident in the chest.
The resident asked that the man be prosecuted for battery and vandalism with damage totaling less than $400.
Deputies were attempting to contact the man, who lives in Mission Hills.
INCIDENT — A parent, who insisted on remaining anonymous, contacted a sheriff’s deputy about 10:15 a.m. after her daughter came across what she considered a troubling social media post.
The Snapchat post depicted six teenage girls wearing “Halloween costume attire” posing with a teenage boy dressed all in black and holding what appeared to be a long gun.
At the bottom of the photo, a caption read: “Ladies love a school shooter.”
The boy was immediately identified as a student at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. The toy airsoft gun was located and taken into custody for destruction.
A senior deputy was apprised of the incident and notified the school the following day.
“After looking into this situation thus far, it’s obvious this was an off-color joke that is unacceptable in today’s society, regardless,” the deputy concluded. “I do not believe there is any threat to the high school (or) students, and this incident will be documented.”
ARREST — After a vehicle was stopped about 12:45 p.m. at highways 246 and 154 for having an expired registration, one of the passengers told deputies she was on probation with search terms.
The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, which allegedly turned up methamphetamine and used meth pipes in a purse that Jenny Romero claimed was hers.
Although she did not have photo ID and could not be positively identified, she was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia used for smoking a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Just before 3 p.m., a man was reported acting suspiciously, stumbling around and pulling on door handles in the area of Copenhagen Drive and Alisal Road in Solvang.
Deputies located the man, identified as Brent Bollinger, and allegedly determined he was intoxicated to the point of being unable to care for himself.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — A hit-and-run collision was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Subway in Solvang, and the suspected vehicle involved was located behind the Mandarin Touch.
While deputies were investigating the vehicle, they were approached by the owner, Hans Birkholm, who was allegedly heavily intoxicated but claimed he was not driving.
Deputies said they determined he was driving and arrested him on suspicion of hit-and-run driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.
INCIDENT — An unidentified pedestrian heading southbound across Mission Drive in the crosswalk at Atterdag Road shortly before 7 p.m. was struck by a vehicle that was also southbound and was subsequently transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of abrasions and pain.
Deputies determined the incident appeared to be “a slow-speed collision” involving a 79-year-old driver, who also was not identified.
Monday, Oct. 29:
ARREST — Deputies contacted Jorge Duarte and Jonatan Lopez at the Chumash gas station in Santa Ynez and allegedly found them in possession of 2 ounces of cocaine and a .25-caliber firearm.
The firearm’s magazine was detached but loaded with four rounds of ammunition and was touching the firearm.
Deputies arrested the pair on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possession of cocaine while armed with a loaded, operable firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Tuesday, Oct. 30:
ARREST — During a check of the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure around 12:40 a.m., deputies made contact with Joseph Montijo sitting inside his vehicle.
While deputies were talking with Montijo, he allegedly admitted to having methamphetamine inside the car, and a consent search allegedly turned up 5.05 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 0.67 grams of suspected heroin, multiple used hypodermic syringes and a meth pipe.
Montijo was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possessing paraphernalia used to smoke or inject a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe without a prescription.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 5:45 p.m. after Jordan Kelly was allegedly found passed out on the gaming floor and was detained in the security office.
He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, was medically cleared at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 31:
ARREST — One unidentified suspect was arrested and another was still at large after allegedly burglarizing the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 600 block of Alamo Piintado Road in Solvang about 3:40 a.m. and taking various pharmaceutical drugs.
Thursday, Nov. 1:
ARREST — Deputies responded to a reported stabbing about 1:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Palm Way, with the victim waiting outside the Buellton Police Station, where his various injuries were attended to by County Fire Department personnel.
An investigation revealed the victim’s live-in girlfriend, Brenda Naranjo, had allegedly battered and assaulted him with a deadly weapon.
Naranjo was contacted at the residence but refused to allow deputies to enter, so they forced their way inside and arrested her on suspicion of willfully inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim took custody of two children that were in the home. Due to the circumstances, and emergency protective order was requested and granted.