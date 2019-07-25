The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Wednesday, July 3:
ARREST — After someone reported possible drug activity taking place in Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang, deputies went to the location about 12:15 p.m. and contacted two men.
A search of a vehicle belonging to Alejandro Fernando Terrones Razo did not turn up any narcotics but allegedly revealed he was in possession of two daggers and metal knuckles.
He was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a dirk or dagger and possessing metal knuckles.
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for two people in a silver older-model sedan who are suspects in the theft of $100 to $200 taken from the coin-operated washers and dryers in an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Alisal Road in Solvang.
Deputies were called to the same location the day before to investigate a suspicious vehicle, but it was gone by the time they arrived.
Residents suspect the vehicle is related to the theft and described the driver as a woman with dark hair wearing a headband. The passenger was described as a Hispanic man of regular build wearing a black shirt and baggy blue shorts.
Witnesses said the man got out of the vehicle and entered the laundry room for about two minutes before leaving.
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for the driver of a white Landrover that rear-ended a Jeep in a slow-speed crash at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang about 3:30 p.m.
Julio Carrillo told deputies that after the Landrover, with black-and-yellow license plates, struck his Jeep, the driver waved in acknowledgement, then drove away.
He described the driver as a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a regular build.
Carrillo was uninjured in the crash, but his Jeep sustained minor damage.
Thursday, July 4:
INCIDENT — About 3:17 a.m., a woman living on Manzana Street in Santa Ynez told deputies her husband was suicidal and was in the garage with a gun, but when deputies arrived her husband said he was not suicidal, had just had an argument with his wife and was “scared” because of a recent break-in.
His wife confirmed they had been in an argument, and afterward he had taken a beanbag shotgun into the garage, so she was worried about him.
She said although he had not made any suicidal statements, he had been depressed over losing a house about six months prior. But she refused to allow deputies to book the shotgun for safekeeping.
Although the couple’s children were not present, she secured the shotgun from her husband and children.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road about 3 p.m. after a citizen reported two people in a gray BMW were going through “other people’s mail.”
The couple consented to a probation search of themselves and the vehicle, which allegedly turned up an open container of marijuana and a glass methamphetamine pipe.
They were issued citations for suspicion of possessing an open container of cannabis in a vehicle and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and were released at the scene.
INCIDENT — A woman flagged down a deputy in the 1700 block of Mission Drive about 6 p.m. to report she had just been involved in a hit-and-run collision in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building parking lot.
She said a woman driving a light-brown compact SUV had tried to go around her car, sideswiped the right front fender and then fled the scene.
INCIDENT — After a woman was stopped around 8:30 p.m. at Highway 246 and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang for having an unregistered vehicle, a deputy allegedly found her in possession of 0.1 grams of methamphetamine.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and release at the scene.
Friday, July 5:
INCIDENT — When a deputy stopped a man just before 1 a.m. at Highway 246 and Highway 154 for having a light out on an unregistered vehicle, he allegedly found the man was also driving on an expired license and in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.
The man was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and driving without a license and was released at the scene.
ARREST — When a vehicle was stopped about 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, deputies found driver Johnny Ponce Jr.’s driver’s license had been suspended six times, and he allegedly told deputies he was aware that it was suspended.
Passenger Alexandra Orozco allegedly gave deputies her sister’s name to conceal an arrest warrant that had been issued for her, but deputies said she later admitted that and allegedly admitted possessing about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse.
Ponce was arrested on suspicion of being a habitual traffic offender, and Orozco was arrested on the warrant as well as suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
The two were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and their vehicle was towed away.
ARREST — A report of a possible drunken driver around 8 p.m. brought deputies to the area of Fredensborg Canyon and Atterdag Road, where they spotted and stopped the suspect vehicle.
Deputies allegedly found driver Oliver Anderson with a blood alcohol level of 0.11%, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
Saturday, July 6:
ARREST — Deputies responded to a reported traffic collision about 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Third Street in Solvang, where the reporting party said the driver fled the scene and was possibly southbound on the street on foot.
Deputies found the vehicle and a parked trailer, both with significant damage, and determined the vehicle was registered to Dante Tellez.
They soon contacted Tellez at his residence and through a presumptive alcohol test allegedly determined he had a blood alcohol level of 0.19%.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08% and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — A woman was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital about 7:15 p.m. after deputies were called to the 1200 block of Dove Meadow Road in Santa Ynez to assist Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics with a possible overdose.
The woman was locked in a bathroom and could be seen lying unresponsive on the floor from an exterior window.
After forcing their way into the bathroom, rescuers found the woman appeared to be overdosing on an opiate.
INCIDENT — After a motorcyclist was cited for suspicion of driving on a suspended license about 11:15 p.m. near Highway 246 and Industrial Way in Buellton, deputies inadvertently kept the man’s wallet but quickly located him sitting on a curb to return it.
However, the man refused to take the wallet, which contained his Social Security card and credit card.
Deputies eventually placed it on the curb next to him and told him he could do what he wanted with it. He subsequently left the area and the wallet sitting on the curb.
After he left, deputies retrieved the wallet and booked it at the station for safekeeping.
Sunday, July 7:
INCIDENT — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a tan or gold Chevrolet from Pismo Beach who is suspected of stealing an air compressor and air compressor holes from the back of a truck while the owner was inside Chumash Casino Resort.
The owner reported the theft about 3 a.m., and images of the thief taking the items were captured on surveillance video.
Monday, July 8:
ARREST — Chumash Casino Resort security personnel called deputies regarding a man and a woman who appeared to be under the influence.
When deputies arrived, the woman was identified as Esmeralda Guzman.
The man initially identified himself as Gamie Gilruth, but during a pat-down, deputies found his California driver’s license, which identified him as Kristoffer Norris, who had previously been banned from the casino.
Preliminary drug examinations allegedly revealed both were under the influence of a central nervous system depressant.
Guzman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, while Norris was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, providing a false identification and trespassing.
Tuesday, July 9:
INCIDENT — After an abandoned vehicle was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 246 in Buellton, deputies determined it had been stolen in Santa Barbara.
The registered owner was contacted and later retrieved the vehicle at the scene.
Wednesday, July 10:
ARREST — Deputies received multiple calls reporting a possible driver under the influence in Buellton, and two of the callers were following him northbound on McMurray Road.
The driver, later identified as David Solano, drove to the dead end of McMurray, went through a closed gate onto private property, then turned around to head south toward Highway 246.
A deputy caught up with Solano and attempted to make a traffic stop, but Solano allegedly ran the stop sign at Damassa Road and kept going, ignoring the lights and sirens on the deputy’s car.
When another deputy joined the pursuit, which continued at close to posted speed limits, he took over radio communications as Solano allegedly drove onto a curb for an extended distance and nearly hit a boat being towed at the intersection with Highway 246.
Solano then headed north on Highway 101 for a short distance before finally pulling over and being removed from the vehicle.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of evading police and driving under the influence of alcohol, although he refused to provide a breath or blood sample for testing, so deputies obtained a warrant for a forced blood draw.
Deputies later learned Solano had previously been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and was on probation for that conviction.
Friday, July 12:
ARREST — Reports of a man walking in traffic with a large dog and throwing things at passing vehicles about 4:30 p.m. brought deputies to the area of Mission Drive and Skytt Mesa Drive in Solvang, where they contacted Daniel Anthony Castaneda.
Deputies said he exhibited symptoms of being under the influence and allegedly admitted using methamphetamine “two days ago.”
He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication on drugs, as he was a danger to himself and the public, deputies said.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 9:40 p.m. for an intoxicated woman who was combative with security personnel and arrived to find Karen Miller detained in handcuffs and lying on the floor in a puddle of her urine.
Miller was allegedly slurring her words, and when deputies attempted to pick her up, she allegedly refused to stand and became dead weight.
When she was carried to a patrol unit, she allegedly used her legs to prevent deputies from putting her into the vehicle, then once inside, put her legs outside so they couldn’t shut the door.
Deputies eventually pulled her inside, where she slipped a hand out of her handcuffs.
She was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on suspicion of resisting arrest and public intoxication.
INCIDENT — About 9:41 p.m., additional deputies were called to a reported fight at the Chumash Casino Resort, where they found the two suspected combatants separated and standing outside the security office.
One of the suspects claimed the other one had pushed, then punched him.
The other suspect admitted he pushed, then punched the other man. He was cited for suspicion of battery and released at the scene.
INCIDENT — While patrolling the parking lot behind Alisal Cellars on Alisal Road in Solvang about 10:45 p.m., a deputy came across a man with an open 24-ounce beer sitting in a vehicle.
The beer was disposed of at the scene, where the man was cited on suspicion of violating a county ordinance by drinking in public and released.
ARREST — Deputies patrolling on foot at the Chumash Casino Resort discovered a couple sleeping inside an SUV, and once awakened they appeared to display symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Sophia Molina was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, and a meth pipe was allegedly located inside the vehicle.
Molina and Richard Cardona were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.