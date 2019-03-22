The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 11:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to Santa Ynez Elementary School about 10:15 a.m. to investigate someone causing a disturbance and encountered a man who said he was visiting from the Los Angeles area because had recently discovered he is part Chumash.
He consented to a search of his vehicle, which allegedly yielded open alcohol and open cannabis containers.
He was cited for suspicion of possession of open alcohol and open cannabis containers in a school campus and was released at the scene.
Tuesday, March 12:
ARREST — When undercover officers contacted Miguel Sanchez at the Circle Bar in the Chumash Casino Resort about 12:40 a.m., he was allegedly intoxicated, uncooperative and used passive resistance.
Deputies determined he was too drunk to care for the safety of himself or others and was not accompanied by anyone who could take care of him, so he was arrested and booked on suspicion of public intoxication.
Wednesday, March 13:
ARREST — When a driver failed to yield to a school bus about 3:40 p.m., a deputy stopped the vehicle near Highway 101 and Damassa Road in Buellton.
A records check revealed driver Guillermo Ortega’s license had been suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol and two warrants had been issued for his arrest on the same charge.
Ortega was arrested on suspicion of failing to yield to a school bus and driving on a suspended license as well as the two warrants and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — After a driver was stopped about 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez for having an unregistered vehicle, he was removed from the vehicle for a consent search of his person.
The deputy allegedly located a bindle of methamphetamine in the coin pocket of Jerrad Mitchell Baker’s pants. A subsequent search of his vehicle allegedly yielded about seven grams of meth, a functional scale with a white crystalline residue, multiple plastic baggies and a used meth pipe.
Baker allegedly said he didn’t know where any of the contraband came from, but he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, driving without a license and presenting a false registration.
Thursday, March 14:
INCIDENT — After a man who was arrested Jan. 22 on suspicion of drunken driving failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
A deputy went to his home in the 2600 block of Janin Way about 12:10 p.m. and arrested him but took him to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital to be medically evaluated before being taken to jail.
Hospital staff advised the deputy the man was in poor health and they needed to run some tests on him to find out why, so the deputy issued the man a citation for the warrant and released him to the care of the hospital staff.
INCIDENT — Minor damage to two vehicles but no injuries were the result when a woman picked her daughter up at Oak Valley Elementary School about 3:15 p.m. and failed to look behind her to see another vehicle there before backing up in her own.
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 4:30 a.m. on a report of an intoxicated individual and found Heribert Lopez Jr. so inebriated he was a danger to himself and others.
He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail.
Friday, March 15:
ARREST — Just after 6 p.m., deputies received a call from a woman in the 100 block of Kalawa Shaq on the Chumash Reservation who said her nephew, Bryan James Unzueta was off his medication and acting stranger.
Prior to deputies arrival, dispatch conducted a records check and found a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for Unzueta’s arrest.
Deputies arrested Unzueta, but before they reached the jail with their prisoner, he informed them he had methamphetamine in his underwear.
Upon arrival at the jail, the meth was removed from Unzueta’s underwear and he was booked on the warrant as well as suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
ARREST — A deputy responding to a report of an intoxicated man fighting and attempting to fight with others at the Root 246 restaurant in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang arrived just after 9 p.m. to find several people holding down Michael Gene Simmons, who was actively kicking and struggling
Two people signed citizen arrest forms, and Simmons was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital and booked into jail on suspicion of battery and public intoxication.
Saturday, March 16:
INCIDENT — A man causing a disturbance at a poker table in the Chumash Casino Resort was asked to leave by undercover officers, who requested assistance when the man was uncooperative.
One of the officers signed a citizen arrest form for trespassing and causing a disturbance, and the man was subsequently banned from the casino and escorted off the property.