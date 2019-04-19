The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, April 7:
INCIDENT — A woman reported about 2:50 p.m. she lost her Longines ladies wristwatch somewhere in the area of the parking lot in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang.
The silver watch with a white analog display had an estimated value of $2,000.
INCIDENT — A man found sleeping on the center median near Pea Soup Andersen’s at Highway 246 and Avenue of the Flags in Buellton about 4:30 p.m. exhibited symptoms of a central nervous system stimulant and allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine within the previous 72 hours.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Solvang substation, where he was examined and provided a urine sample that allegedly correlated with his admitted drug use.
The man was issued a citation and released from custody.
Monday, April 8:
INCIDENT — Following a vehicle crash just after 11 p.m. at 874 Alisal Road in Solvang, a deputy allegedly found the driver displayed signs of impairment in field sobriety tests.
She also provided a preliminary alcohol screening test that indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.171%.
The woman was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.08% and was released to a family friend.
Tuesday, April 9:
INCIDENT — The first of three reports of damaging graffiti was made at 6:55 a.m. by a Solvang Parks and Recreation Department employee who found a boulder in Solvang Park had been vandalized with “XXX3” in black spray paint.
The employee estimated the damage at $200.
INCIDENT — A second report of graffiti came about 2:45 p.m. from the executive director of Solvang Theaterfest who said someone used black spray paint to write a four-letter expletive followed by “12” plus “XXX3,” “M.C.” and “T.M.” as well as create a couple of drawings on the back west wall and the west side exit door of the Solvang Festival Theater on Second Street.
The vandalism took place between 11 a.m. Monday and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Total damage was estimated at $2,000.
INCIDENT — The third vandalism was reported about 3:15 p.m. by the same Solvang Parks and Recreation Department employee who said two barbecue pits and a picnic table bench at Hans Christian Andersen Park were found with “Left side” sprayed in pink and blue paint the previous morning.
Total damage was estimated at $500.
INCIDENT — At about 10:45 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of West Highway 246 reported that her Emglo air compressor, valued at $650, had been stolen from her unlocked barn.
She said she left the compressor in the barn the night before, with the gate to her property also unlocked and open, and when she returned that day it was missing.
Deputies said the only evidence left behind was tire tracks in front of the barn.
Wednesday, April 10:
ARREST — Just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person near Kronborg and Elsinore drives in Solvang and encountered Jourdan Anthony Thomas.
Deputies determined a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest, so Thomas was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Thursday, April 11:
INCIDENT — A leader with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Janin Way in Solvang reported about 11:30 a.m. that he was concerned about a voicemail left by a man who was upset that church members had knocked on the door of his residence.
The church leader believed he knew the identity of the caller, a man he had encountered before in Buellton, and was afraid the man would show up at the next church meeting.
Friday, April 12:
INCIDENT — A woman in the 200 block of Willow Drive in Solvang reported she was awakened by her dog barking about 1:30 a.m. and later that morning discovered a screen appeared to have been removed and partially replaced on her bathroom window and a trashcan had been positioned below it as if to be used as a step.
She told deputies that a couple of weeks earlier, someone had opened her double-latched gate during the night and let her dog out, which, coupled with a neighbor seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area, prompted her to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
A request for frequent patrol of the area was submitted to patrol deputies.
INCIDENT — A man in the 300 block of Matthew Way in Buellton reported about 5:50 p.m. his mail-delivered prescription of 30 Lorazepam pills was stolen from his front door and asked that a case number be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office so he could get a replacement prescription.
INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 9:40 p.m. at Sanja Cota and Casino Way in Santa Ynez, deputies discovered a woman was allegedly in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe and a broken meth pipe.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, having a light out on her vehicle and fraudulent registration and released. A field identification card was filled out for the man she was with.
INCIDENT — After a woman allegedly ran the stop sign at the intersection of Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez about 10:45 p.m., she was stopped by a deputy who found she was on parole with terms allowing a search.
While searching her vehicle, the deputy allegedly found eight packets of Suboxone, used to treat opioid dependence, and a box of U Pass fake urine. The woman could not provide a prescription for the Suboxone.
The deputy contacted the Probation Department, which requested she report to her agent the following day. She was subsequently cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and released.
Saturday,April 13:
INCIDENT — A report of a fight about 2 a.m. brought deputies to Alisal Cellars in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang, where they found two to three subjects in their 20s or 30s threw beer bottles into the crowd from a gray Chevrolet Cruz.
One man was struck in the eyebrow, causing a deep laceration that required 13 stitches to close at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
ARREST — Deputies located Ramon Tadeo about 12:40 p.m. at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.