Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

Friday, April 24:
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for two men who are suspected of assaulting and robbing another man at knife-point near the Highway 1 junction with Highway 101 south of Buellton about 12:30 a.m.
Deputies called to the location to assist the California Highway Patrol found the victim with a severe laceration to his lip and ripped clothing covered with his blood.
The victim said he had been sleeping at the side of the road when two men attacked him.
He was able to fight them off until one man pulled out a knife and demanded keys and wallet from the victim, who refused but gave them a $10 bill.
When the victim told the two men he had called 911, they took his power inverter and reading glasses and fled toward Lompoc after slashing one of his tires.
The suspects were described as Hispanic men about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and driving an older-model pickup.
Units searching along Highway 1 toward Lompoc were unable to locate the suspects.
Saturday, April 25:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the area of Valley Hardware at 1665 Mission Drive in Solvang after residents called 911 to report a bear was prowling the downtown area.
When they arrived, they were directed to an alcove behind The Mole Hole at 1658 Mission Drive, where an adult California black bear, estimated to weigh 400 pounds, was bedded down.
Deputies established a perimeter to keep pedestrians away from the area, and the California Highway Patrol helped dirvert vehicular traffic off of Mission
Drive between First Street and Alisal Road
Sheriff’s dispatchers used the reverse 911 system to issue a “shelter in place” advisory and to warn downtown area residents of the presence of a dangerous animal.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified, an officer responded and with deputies devised a plan to sedate and relocate the bear away from populated areas.
The Fish and Wildlife biologist hit the bear with a tranquilizer and, as anticipated, the bear left the alcove, walking to Park Way and continuing east across Alisal Road onto the grounds of Old Mission Santa Inés.
The bear continued across mission property and disappeared into brush on the hillside east of the mission.
The bear was subsequently located and administered additional tranquilizer by the Fish and Wildlife biologist.
Once the bear was adequately sedated, Solvang resident and business owner Rodney Simmons used his truck-mounted crane to lift the bear into a Fish and Wildlife vehicle, which transported it deep into Los Padres National Forest for observation until it recovered from the sedatives.
