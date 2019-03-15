The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 4:
ARREST — When a vehicle allegedly failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign about 12:30 a.m. at Fredensborg Canyon Road in Solvang and a deputy made a traffic stop, driver Ignacio Perez Salazar said he might have a warrant issued for his arrest.
A records check revealed a $25,000 warrant had been issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody. During a search, methamphetamine was allegedly found in his shirt pocket, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
His passenger was allegedly found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. She provided a urine sample, was cited on suspicion of the offense and was released at the scene.
ARREST — Deputies were called to a house in the 1600 block of Juniper Avenue in Solvang just after 4 a.m. regarding a man who was reportedly extremely intoxicated and disturbing his household.
He allegedly had made comments about committing suicide, but his girlfriend said they were not credible.
When a person from Crisis and Recovery Emergency Services declined to respond because of the man’s intoxication, deputies left.
But deputies were called back 10 minutes later after the man was locked out of the house. They found Michael Belko in his driveway and arrested him on suspicion of public intoxication.
INCIDENT — About 6:45 p.m., deputies were called to a house in the 400 block of Farmland Drive in Buellton for a reported altercation between a man and his son.
Both men declined to seek prosecution against each other and agreed to be cordial for the rest of the evening until a more permanent living arrangement could be made for the son and his 8-month-old daughter.
Wednesday, March 6:
INCIDENT — A woman was reunited with her keys after a water district worker found them on Meadowlark Road in Santa Ynez about 8:30 a.m. and turned them in.
Deputies used a post office box key to find the woman’s name and left a message on her answering machine.
ARREST — When a domestic disturbance turned physical about 9:35 p.m. at the Chumash Casino Hotel, deputies arrived and contacted Clifton Lee Kent and Donna Louise Eassa, who claimed Kent had put his hand around her neck and slammed her into a wall that morning and had pushed her down, bruising her buttocks, a week earlier.
Kent denied any physical altercation between the two, but a records check found there was a restraining order preventing him from molesting, annoying, threatening or harassing Eassa. It also found a felony warrant had been issued for Eassa’s arrest.
Kent was taken into custody on suspicion of willfully inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant and disobeying a court order. Eassa was arrested on the warrant and was granted an emergency protective order by a Superior Court judge.
Thursday, March 7:
INCIDENT — After a week of complaining about the quality of service at the Hotel Corque in Solvang, a man caused a disturbance with the hotel staff about 11:45 a.m.
The general manager decided he’d had enough and evicted the man, his significant other and a toddler. Deputies were called to keep the peace.
INCIDENT — A resident of the Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez who is bipolar and suffers from dementia called deputies just before 2 p.m. to report his CPAP machine, handicapped parking placard, key fob and Social Security card had been stolen by his former caregiver.
Shortly after deputies arrived, the former caregiver showed up and returned all the items except the missing Social Security card, which the man subsequently found in his room.
Friday, March 8:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 12:40 a.m. for a man who had gotten drunk and passed out in the food court.
After multiple attempts, deputies were able to awaken Christian Raul Lopez-Garcia, arrest him for public intoxication and transport him to Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — A man was spotted digging through a trash dumpster at the Tractor Supply store in Buellton about 1:15 a.m., and when deputies asked him for identification, he allegedly handed them his driver’s license and a bindle of cocaine made from a sticky note that had adhered to the license.
Apollo Owens was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, and during a search deputies allegedly found approximately 10 grams of cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass pipe in his pocket.
Inside his vehicle, deputies also allegedly found 19 potted plants Owens reportedly admitted to stealing from the closed Tractor Supply store.
They also allegedly located a wooden newspaper rack on his front seat that deputies suspected was stolen, as well, so he was also arrested on suspicion of petty theft.
ARREST — About 3:15 p.m., deputies patrolling the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure encountered Tammy Hillyer and allegedly found loaded hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine and Oxycontin in her car.
Hillyer had previously been banned from the casino, so she was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing paraphernalia and trespassing.
About 15 minutes later, her boyfriend, who had also been banned from the casino, showed up and allegedly had a meth pipe with him. He was cited for suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released.
INCIDENT — A man living on Woodstock Road in Santa Ynez told deputies he was the victim of grand theft about 5:30 p.m.
Following the orders of someone who called him on the phone, apparently claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, he drove to a Home Depot with $1,500 in cash, purchased gift cards, then provided the card information to the caller.
INCIDENT — During a traffic enforcement stop at the Chumash gas station, deputies contacted two men and found multiple felony warrants had been issued for the arrest of one of them in Mississippi.
Although he was considered armed and dangerous by Mississippi authorities, they were unwilling to extradite the man.
During a probable-cause search of their vehicle, deputies allegedly located 454 grams of marijuana and 50 honey oil pens.
The man was cited on suspicion of possessing cannabis for sale, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license, and a report was to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for a review of potential charges for transporting cannabis for sale.
His whereabouts were reported to the Mississippi agency that issued the warrants, and a spokesperson there said the warrant would be amended in the near future to add full extradition terms.
Saturday, March 9:
INCIDENT — Around 2:50 a.m., deputies received a call from a woman who said her wallet was stolen while she was on a bus from the Maverick to the Chumash Casino Resort.
Surveillance cameras showed her getting onto the bus with her purse and an iPhone 8 in hand, but when she entered the casino, cameras showed her without the purse.
Deputies later contacted the Maverick to have the bus checked but there were no signs of the black Kate Spade clutch purse containing her iPhone.
INCIDENT — A woman reported about 6:30 p.m. that someone had smashed a window in her car while it was parked at the Gaviota Peak trailhead and stolen numerous items from inside.
Her debit card had been used several times in Lompoc.
INCIDENT — Security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort were called to investigate a report of water leaking from a room and found an unresponsive 71-year-old woman seated in a bathtub full of water.
Although she was warm to the touch, she had no pulse and there were signs of rigor mortis in her neck, jaw, arms and legs. She was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.
She was transported to a mortuary, and her vehicle was subsequently located in a valet parking space.
Deputies found a possible relative in an internet search, but at last report neither the relative nor the woman’s primary-care physician had been contacted.
INCIDENT — After a deputy stopped a vehicle at Edison and Tivola streets in Santa Ynez for having a light out, the driver was found to not have a license.
A records check turned up a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest, so he was cited for suspicion of driving without a license, driving a vehicle with a light out and for the warrant and was released.
However, his vehicle was towed away.
Sunday, March 10:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a parked car in the 1700 block of Laurel Avenue in Solvang and left the scene about 1:10 a.m.