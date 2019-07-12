The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, June 23:
INCIDENT — Deputies went to Santa Ynez Park about 9:15 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person and found a man going through the trunk of his vehicle in the parking lot with an unleashed dog.
The man told deputies he was on probation with search terms, and deputies allegedly found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and two meth pipes in the center console during a search of the vehicle.
Deputies subsequently learned the man was not on probation but had a history of such, so he was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and released at the scene.
INCIDENT — A report of a traffic collision at Highway 246 and Industrial Way in Buellton about 10:30 p.m. brought deputies to the scene where they found a motorcycle had struck the center divider of the highway near La Lata Drive.
The rider, who was found lying face-down in the fast lane, had suffered significant injuries to his face.
Among the debris scattered around the rider and motorcycle, deputies allegedly found a six-pack of beer bottles with fresh liquid on the roadway.
Due to the extent of the rider’s injuries, deputies could not conduct field sobriety tests or obtain a breath sample to determine if he had been riding under the influence of alcohol, and the man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
INCIDENT — While responding to a search-and-rescue call just before midnight, a deputy in his personal vehicle allegedly saw a white SUV without its headlights on pull out of the Sideways Inn onto Highway 246 in Buellton.
The driving pattern of the SUV was indicative of a drunken driver, so the deputy coordinated with sheriff’s units to conduct a traffic stop.
When deputies attempted to stop the driver, he ran a red light and drove on the wrong side of the road, going eastbound in the westbound lane and turning onto northbound Alamo Pintado Road.
After the stop was made, deputies allegedly found the man had a blood alcohol level of 0.18%.
Due to staffing levels, the man was issued a citation for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and was released to his sober girlfriend.
Monday, June 24:
INCIDENT — At 7 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Midten Hof in Solvang reported that sometime between 8 p.m. June 23 and 5:45 a.m. June 24, someone stole his 1997 gray Toyota 4Runner that contained approximately $2,000 worth of power and hand tools.
Tuesday, June 25:
INCIDENT — Management at Buellton Self Storage on Jonata Park Road about 2:40 p.m. discovered damage to a rear fence and had surveillance of two Hispanic girls, about 11 to 13 years old, breaking through the chain link fence at about 9:20 p.m. June 20.
Although the damage was still being estimated, the victim requested the girls be prosecuted if they are identified and found.
Thursday, June 27:
ARREST — Deputies patrolling the self-parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort about 2 a.m. contacted an individual sitting in a vehicle on Level 4C.
The man, later identified as Gaylord Ledesma, allegedly provided a fake name in an apparent attempt to evade a warrant for his arrest and was allegedly found in possession of 14 grams of suspected heroin.
He was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and providing false identification.
Friday, June 28:
ARREST — When a vehicle was spotted driving without a headlight about 2:35 a.m. at Elm Avenue and Fifth Street in Solvang, deputies made a traffic stop and allegedly detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitted by driver Rueben Johnson.
He allegedly told deputies he was on probation for a driving-under-the-influence conviction and had been drinking earlier in the evening.
Deputies said he failed to complete any of the field sobriety tests to acceptable standards and provided two evidentiary breath samples that allegedly both registered a blood alcohol level of 0.16%.
Johnson was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%.
Saturday, June 29:
ARREST — Deputies allegedly spotted a vehicle failing to stay within the traffic lane near Highway 246 and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang and made a traffic stop.
A subsequent search of the vehicle and occupants allegedly found Fabien Gomez in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Virginia Garcia in possession of a meth pipe.
Deputies also determined an arrest warrant had been issued for a third occupant Yesenia Vela.
Vela was arrested on the warrant, Gomez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and Garcia was arrested on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Their vehicle was released to the sober driver.