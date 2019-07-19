The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Saturday, June 29:
INCIDENT — Someone broke the glass door to an office room of a home in the 1100 block of Dove Meadow Road in Santa Ynez at about 11 p.m. and stole a laptop computer and a wallet before leaving through the same door.
Credit cards belonging to the victim were later used at multiple locations in Lompoc, and deputies were awaiting surveillance videos from two gasoline stations to identify the suspect.
Sunday, June 30:
ARREST — When a vehicle collided with a parked car on Atterdag Road in Solvang and left the scene about 7 p.m., deputies tracked down a suspect in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot in Buellton.
Miguel Jimenez Tapia was allegedly found to be unlicensed and with a blood alcohol level of 0.16%.
Tapia was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%.
A report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office requesting additional charges of driving without a license and hit-and-run driving be filed against Tapia.
ARREST — After a man called 911 and made numerous incoherent statements about 8:15 p.m., deputies went to his location at Santa Rosa Road and Highway 101 in Buellton to check on his welfare.
Deputies found Nicholas Minkler was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Tuesday, July 2:
INCIDENT — A man reported that the previous day he discovered someone tried to pry open the side door to his RV parked in a storage area next to the Buellton Wastewater Treatment Plant off Industrial Way but failed to gain entry because the door was deadbolted.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 300 block of Matthew Way in Buellton reported that sometime between 1 a.m. Sunday and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a silver MacBook Pro laptop was stolen from his garage.