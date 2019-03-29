The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 18:
INCIDENT — Deputies who were called to a property in the 6500 block of Santa Rosa Road west of Buellton at 11 a.m. on a report of vandalism said it “turned out to be further petty backlash in an ongoing civil dispute.”
Two partners in a cannabis growing operation that failed are both trying to take control of the property with a shared claim, said deputies, who took a report for documentation.
Tuesday, March 19:
INCIDENT — A traffic enforcement stop about 1:45 a.m. on Mission Drive at Fifth Street in Solvang led to the discovery that the driver had a suspended license.
He was issued a citation for suspicion of driving on a suspended license and released.
ARREST — A woman living on the 100 block of Kalawa Shaq in Santa Ynez reported about 6:30 p.m. that her son was drunk, had broken into her residence by forcing his way through a bathroom window and had stolen a bottle of Jameson whiskey.
When deputies attempted to arrest “Jimmy” Unzueta on suspicion of burglary, he allegedly became combative and was controlled with a hobble restraint before being booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Wednesday, March 20:
ARREST — Deputies found a woman in a vehicle stopped in the middle of the McMurray Road and Highway 246 intersection in Buellton who had her 5-year-old grandson in the back seat but was allegedly unable to move the vehicle due to an inability to perform basic tasks.
Shanna Busik eventually moved the car into the Chevron gas station at the corner but allegedly nearly struck a light pole in the process.
She allegedly continued to be unable to perform simple tasks and answer basic questions and to put her grandson in situations likely to produce great bodily harm.
Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and took a breath analysis that indicated a blood alcohol content of zero, but she allegedly agreed to provide a blood sample.
Busik was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and child endangerment.
The child was turned over to his grandfather at the scene.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a man in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 10:30 p.m. and found he was on felony probation for transporting a controlled substance for sale, with terms for full search and seizure.
A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a methamphetamine pipe and about 0.5 grams of meth stored in the bulbous end of the pipe, and he was subsequently cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Thursday, March 21:
INCIDENT — A woman with a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance who blew through the red light at Mission Drive and Atterdag Road in Solvang with bald tires in the rain about 8 a.m. was issued a citation and released.
Friday, March 22:
ARREST — When deputies encountered Karl Dibona in the Chumash Casino Resort with marijuana in his hand about 2:45 p.m., they searched his vehicle to be sure it held no open containers of cannabis.
During the search, deputies allegedly located a methamphetamine pipe in the cup holder, and a records check found two $30,000 warrants had been issued for Dibona’s arrest in Los Angeles for sexual battery and vehicle theft for allegedly stealing a golf cart on Catalina Island.
After he was medically cleared, Dibona was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrants and for allegedly possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Saturday, March 23:
ARREST — After a vehicle ran out of gas and came to a stop just after 2 a.m. blocking the roadway on Highway 246 and Riverview Drive in Buellton, deputies allegedly found driver Samantha Bediolla intoxicated and on her way home from a Santa Ynez bar.
A presumptive alcohol sample returned a blood alcohol content of 0.20, and she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
ARREST — Responding to a report of a suspicious subject at Mission Drive and Fifth Street in Solvang about 3:30 p.m., a deputy found Gregory Baldwin Brasuto, who had a warrant issued for his arrest on public intoxication in August 2018.
He was arrested on the warrant and booked into jail.
ARREST — Deputies went to the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang about 9:56 a.m. to serve a $15,000 arrest warrant and took Jeffrey Thomas into custody.
He was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked without incident.