The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Tuesday, April 2:
INCIDENT — When deputies found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 11:40 p.m., he exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
A check on the vehicle registration showed it had expired in October 2018, but a 2019 registration tag was affixed to the rear license plate.
The man was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and displaying fraudulent registration and was released.
Wednesday, April 3:
ARREST — Deputies responding to an audible alarm at 5:30 a.m. at Copenhagen Liquor in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang spotted a man running from the rear parking lot.
They detained the man, later identified as Charles White, and found someone had attempted to make entry to the store through a side door.
A woman accompanying White was found in a nearby parking lot, and she allegedly told deputies White had tried to break into the liquor store, setting off the alarm.
She also allegedly told them White had committed other thefts the previous two nights and a backpack in their car contained the burglary tools he had used.
White was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
INCIDENT — A man who brought alcohol into the Chumash Casino Resort about 8:35 p.m. became belligerent with security personnel when he was asked to leave and told he was banned from the site for 24 hours.
The man allegedly went back to his car, changed his clothes and attempted to re-enter the casino but was detained by security officers, who strongly wanted him prosecuted and signed a citizen’s arrest form.
Deputies issued the man a citation for suspicion of trespassing. Security would not allow the man to drive his vehicle off the premises, so a deputy transported him away from the property.
INCIDENT — About 10 p.m., deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort for someone trespassing and contacted a man who had been banned from the premises for some time and warned multiple times about returning.
Deputies issued the man a citation for suspicion of trespassing and released him at the scene.
Thursday, April 4:
INCIDENT — Deputies are investigating a man who was allegedly captured on surveillance video taking a wallet that had been dropped by a patron of the Chumash Casino Resort.
A man playing slot machines had put his wallet in his lap, then later forgot it was there when he got up and walked away.
About two minutes later, a 52-year-old man deputies identified by name picked up the wallet, which allegedly contained $1,000 in cash, and left the casino with it.
Friday, April 5:
INCIDENT — A woman contacted the Chumash Casino Resort about 3:10 p.m. to report someone had used her debit card information to charge $1,080 to her account.
Deputies identified a man who apparently used a card bearing his name but the woman’s card number on the magnetic strip to make two withdrawals of $540.25 each.
INCIDENT — A Los Angeles woman climbed over the gate at Neverland Ranch outside Los Olivos at about 2:45 p.m., pushed a security guard out of the way and opened the electronically controlled gate.
She then drove her red Nissan Altima onto the property and insisted she was the property owner.
The security guard authorized a citizen’s arrest, and deputies issued the woman a citation for suspicion of battery and trespassing. The woman agreed to return home and was released at the scene.
Saturday, April 6:
INCIDENT — An employee of Nielsen’s Market in Solvang reported a customer who appeared to be intoxicated had staggered out of the store and gotten into a vehicle, which then left the area, just after 7 p.m.
Deputies were provided with the car’s license plate and went to the address of the registered owner, where they found the man “obviously intoxicated” lying in the grass of the backyard.
The man attempted to pass field sobriety tests and provided breath samples that yielded blood alcohol levels of 0.159%, 0.14% and 0.15%. He was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.8% and released to the care of his wife.
ARREST — A man was allegedly spotted stealing a purse from the gaming floor of the Chumash Casino Resort and concealing it under a shirt as he left the casino.
Undercover officers found suspect Harold Newkirk by his vehicle in the parking garage, where he was allegedly uncooperative with law enforcement.
The woman’s purse and other belongings, including medication, were located in plain sight inside Newkirk’s vehicle.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of petty theft and possession of stolen property and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.