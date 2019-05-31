The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, May 19:
ARREST — A report of a heavily intoxicated man refusing to leave the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:50 a.m. resulted in the arrest of Kair Turubayev on suspicion of interfering with a business and refusing to leave, and public intoxication.
ARREST — Deputies found a man with a dog sitting in a car with a strong odor of fresh marijuana emanating from it parked in the River View Park parking lot in Buellton about 10:37 a.m.
The man, who was not identified, refused to exit the vehicle so deputies could conduct a search to see if he was in compliance with marijuana laws by not having an open container of cannabis.
After delaying the search for several minutes, he finally got out and deputies allegedly found a small amount of marijuana, a methamphetamine pipe and an open container of whiskey.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, obstructing or delaying a peace officer, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and smoking cannabis in a public place.
The man was booked into Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Jail, and an Animal Control officer picked up his dog at the Solvang substation, while the vehicle was secured and left parked at the location.
Tuesday, May 21:
ARREST — A resident in the 300 block of Oster Sted in Solvang reported a prowler about 9:55 a.m., and deputies responded to find Brian Jackson allegedly sitting on a swing in the backyard of the residence.
The resident signed a citizen’s arrest form, and Jackson was taken into custody on suspicion of prowling or loitering on private property and was booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang reported about 2:15 p.m. that someone stole her purse with her ID, Social Security card, bank card and Department of Motor Vehicles papers from her unlocked car.
ARREST — Deputies responding to a reported trespasser at the Vacations Inn Solvang about 2:25 p.m. in the 1400 block of Mission Drive found Jackson Murcia, who had been previously told not to come onto the property.
The reporting party signed a citizen’s arrest form for suspicion of trespassing, and a subsequent records check revealed a warrant had been issued for Murcia’s arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — A resident of the 300 block of Beech Court in Buellton reported online about 3 p.m. that an activity center and desk ordered from Amazon was listed as arriving May 21 but was never received.
INCIDENT — About 6:45 p.m., a resident on the 80 block of Zaca Street in Buellton reported online that his surveillance cameras had captured an unknown individual walking through his carport toward his backyard.
Thursday, May 23:
INCIDENT — After he was stopped by deputies near Roblar Avenue and Highway 154 in Los Olivos, the driver consented to a search of his vehicle, which allegedly turned up cannabis, an open container of rum and psilocybin mushrooms.
The man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, having an open container of alcohol and an open container of cannabis in a vehicle and was released at the scene.
Friday,May 24:
ARREST — When deputies made contact with a woman in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure about 1:05 a.m., she allegedly admitted smoking methamphetamine 24 hours earlier and allegedly displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Deputies said Kelly Marie Shipe gave them permission to search her vehicle, and they allegedly found a MacBook laptop that did not belong to her in the backseat. She also had been previously banned from the casino, deputies said.
Shipe was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing obstructing business and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
The laptop’s owner told deputies Shipe did not have permission to possess the $2,000 MacBook, so a report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office seeking to have her charged with felony receiving stolen property.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort about 6:45 a.m. for a trespasser, who allegedly told deputies he knew he was not supposed to be at the casino because he had been banned in the past.
He was cited for suspicion of trespassing obstructing business and banned from the casino again.
INCIDENT — Business owners in the 500 block of Alamo Pintado Road reported a transient was “setting up camp” in front of their businesses about 8:50 a.m., and deputies arrived to find a man they had received two calls about the previous day.
Using a Cambodian translation service, the man told deputies he was from Long Beach and just passing through, although he planned to stay for a month.
Deputies informed him he would have to go to a shelter in Lompoc or Goleta or return to Long Beach, because there were no resources for him in the Santa Ynez Valley area, and was advised of the county camping ordinance.
Deputies said the man “may be an issue in the future due to the volume of calls he has already generated.”
INCIDENT — About 10:35 a.m., a man paid his bill at Paula’s Pancake House in the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang using a counterfeit $100 bill, then left in an unknown direction, deputies said.
The man was described as white with brown hair and hazel eyes, skinny and about 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a black “muscle shirt” with “Pro Club” written on it, black shorts and a black baseball cap with an unknown design in red.
He also had three “Asian-style” tattoos on his right arm.
ARREST — When deputies contacted Michael Ibison at the Chumash Casino Resort about 4:30 p.m., they found a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — Someone found $296 in cash in Solvang Park about 6:45 p.m. and turned it in at the Solvang substation, where it was booked into evidence as found property.
ARREST — Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious subject near Highway 246 and Cuesta Street in Santa Ynez about 7:30 p.m. and found Cassandra De La Cerda allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
De La Cerda was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
Saturday, May 25:
INCIDENT — After a rapper from Oakland performed for about 250 people at Alisal Cellars, deputies stopped a number of people leaving the event in the surrounding area.
During one traffic stop about 1:15 a.m., deputies contacted Fanny Espinoza, 40, of Lompoc who was with one of the performers, a 49-year-old resident of Oakland.
Espinoza allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and a presumptive breath analysis allegedly showed her blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent.
She also was on probation for bringing or sending a controlled substance into a prison or jail and had previous arrests for driving under the influence, deputies said.
Espinoza was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
A subsequent strip search by jail staff allegedly revealed suspected methamphetamine concealed inside her body, so she was also booked on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail.
Her companion said he was given an “allergy medication” by an unknown person at Alisal Cellars that turned out to be the drug MDMA. He was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and released.
INCIDENT — A woman who left her vehicle parked for about an hour in the 400 block of Park Place in Solvang said she returned to find white paint transferred on her driver’s side front bumper.
She told deputies that when she parked she noticed a white car parked in front of her vehicle.
Deputies noticed scrapes and a crack in the front bumper, but the woman said that was pre-existing damage.
INCIDENT — When deputies ran the license plate number on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado spotted about 8 p.m. near Edison and Pine streets in Santa Ynez, the result showed the registration had expired in 2015.
However, the truck had a 2019 tag on the rear license plate, so deputies made a traffic stop, and the driver allegedly admitted he had fraudulently placed the registration tag on the plate to avoid paying the registration fee.
He was cited for suspicion of displaying fraudulent registration and was released.
His passenger, who was previously convicted of a felony, was allegedly found in possession of a stun gun and cannabis.
She was cited for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stun gun and possession of an open container of cannabis in a vehicle and was released.
Their vehicle was towed away.