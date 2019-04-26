The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, April 14:
INCIDENT — Graffiti vandalism continued in Solvang when someone tagged the south wall of Fresco Valley Cafe in the 400 block of Atterdag Road, according to a report received just before noon.
Deputies said the tagging was consistent with others recently found in the area.
Monday, April 15:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez about 8:45 p.m. for an uncooperative person who refused to leave when told to by security personnel.
Security guards signed a citizen’s arrest form for Sergio Alfred Barron on suspicion of trespassing.
When he was escorted out of the casino, Barron allegedly exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and would not cooperate in securing a safe ride off the premises.
Instead, he planned to drive his own vehicle, but deputies deemed him incapable of taking care of himself and a danger to others in a public place, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in addition to trespassing.
Tuesday, April 16:
INCIDENT — At 2:15 a.m., deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez for a man who had entered the property even though he had been banned from the premises since 2004.
He was issued a citation for suspicion of trespassing.
INCIDENT — Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital staff called deputies about 6:20 p.m. when the son reported the wife of an elderly patient disappeared from the hospital.
Hospital security contacted the taxi company and found she had been dropped off at her residence in the 2600 block of Janin Way, where she was found alert and well.
Because the son was concerned his parents were showing signs of dementia, deputies provided him with information about the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver.
INCIDENT — After deputies stopped a vehicle at Edison and Sagunto streets in Santa Ynez for failure to stop at a stop sign about 7:35 p.m., the driver allegedly exhibited symptoms of drug use.
The driver’s performance in field sobriety tests indicated impairment due to drug use and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
A methamphetamine pipe and 13.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine found in the car were allegedly determined to belong to the driver, who in addition to DUI was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was released to a sober friend.
Meanwhile, the passenger in the vehicle allegedly admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and was in possession of a glass pipe with a usable amount of suspected methamphetamine inside.
He was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and was released at the scene without incident.
Wednesday, April 17:
INCIDENT — About 6:55 a.m., deputies identified a man who was reportedly trying to open doors to homes, businesses and vehicles in the area of Copenhagen Drive and First Street in Solvang, a Penal Code violation for prowling.
There was no indication of whether the man was warned, cited or arrested.
Thursday, April 18:
ARREST — Deputies contacted Hilary Dabney on Highway 246 in Buellton about 6:45 p.m. and arrested her on five warrants issued in both San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties.
During the arrest, Dabney allegedly provided a false identity to deputies, displayed false registration tags, had an open container of alcohol in her vehicle and was in possession of lost property, with a victim willing to seek prosecution.
She was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Following a traffic enforcement stop about 11:20 p.m. at the Chumash gas station in Santa Ynez, deputies found three arrest warrants had been issued for driver Lluvia Estrella Romero.
She was subsequently arrested on the warrants as well as suspicion of driving on a suspended license and providing false registration and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Friday, April 19:
INCIDENT — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the person who burglarized a car during the early morning hours in Solvang.
A man told deputies he parked and locked his car just after midnight in the parking lot of the Big Bopper Drive-In on Mission Drive, and when he returned at 6:30 a.m. he found the rear driver’s side window had been broken out.
He said four white button-front shirts and a 4-foot-tall teddy bear had been stolen, and items found inside that did not belong to him were booked into evidence along with multiple latent fingerprints found on the vehicle.
Deputies checked the area for surveillance video, and personnel at the Solvang Inn and Cottages are reviewing theirs for any suspicious activity.
INCIDENT — Deputies were notified about 11:20 a.m. that a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School check that had been written nearly a year ago but then voided was cashed in early March at the Parkway Market in Buellton.
The family to whom the check was originally written denied having cashed it, and Parkway employees were unable to give any indication of who might have cashed the fraudulent check.
INCIDENT — A traffic collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Albertsons in Buellton, and one of the drivers was found to be unlicensed.
A report was taken for documentation purposes.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to a reported battery about 9:10 p.m. at Alisal Cellars in Solvang and found a woman had struck another woman from behind, causing visible injuries around her left eye.
However, the victim declined medical attention and did not want her assailant prosecuted, so deputies took a report for documentation.
Saturday, April 20:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a driver whose vehicle struck a parked car in Buellton sometime between 2 and 6:30 p.m., causing more than $400 worth of damage.
A man said he parked his vehicle in front of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. on Industrial Way at about 2 p.m., and about 6:30 p.m. his wife arrived and drove him home.
After they arrived at their residence, they discovered the damage left by the hit-and-run driver who did not leave a note as required by law.