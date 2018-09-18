The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Sept. 9:
ARREST — During a traffic enforcement stop just after 8 a.m. at North Refugio Road and Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez, a deputy allegedly determined driver Maria Manriquez was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
She failed to provide a urine sample for testing and was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — About 11:30 a.m., a woman in the 1600 block of Fir Avenue in Solvang reported her 1998 Toyota 4Runner with a U-Haul box trailer attached was stolen sometime overnight.
INCIDENT — A woman walking the track at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School about 7:10 p.m. reported she saw a man in his late 20s running and jumping the fence toward Stadium Way, then discovered her car keys — valued at $175 — were missing from the bench where she had left them near the football field.
The woman waited near her car in the school’s front parking lot for deputies, who could find no signs of vandalism to the vehicle. No suspects were found in a check of the area.
ARREST — When a possible drunken driver was reported driving a pickup from Buellton to Solvang with a blown-out rear tire, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Maple Avenue in Solvang, where a Smitty’s tow truck driver had followed the suspect.
Deputies made contact with Rueben Warren Johnson as he was getting out of a pickup that matched the description of the one reported and had a shredded rear tire. They also spotted a juvenile in a child safety seat inside the pickup.
Johnson allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and a preliminary alcohol screening test indicated he had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and the child was released to his wife.
Monday, Sept. 10:
ARREST — A deputy returning from Santa Barbara County Jail on northbound Highway 101 near Tajiguas Landfill about 1:40 a.m. spotted a vehicle in front of him with expired registration and ran a records check on registered owner Romero Dionicio Jr.
When the check revealed a felony arrest warrant had been issued for Dionicio, the deputy made a traffic enforcement stop of the vehicle with another deputy at the Highway 1 interchange, where they confirmed the driver was Dionicio and took him into custody.
A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed a paper towel and baggie deputies believed contained narcotics that had been destroyed prior to the traffic stop.
Dionicio was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and suspicion of destroying evidence.
INCIDENT — Just before 11 a.m., a woman purchased a $19 gift certificate at Fantastic Sams Hair Salon in Buellton with a $100 bill that an employee later determined was counterfeit.
The suspect was described as Hispanic with a tattoo of a flower and the name “Lana” on her arm. Deputies said she matched the description of the suspect in an incident the day before at El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez.
ARREST — About 7 p.m., deputies were called to RiteAid in the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang regarding a fake prescription that had been called in to the pharmacy.
A woman identified as Chelsea Cai subsequently entered the pharmacy and attempted to pick up the false prescription under the name Mildred Wilcox. When she was asked to wait, Cai allegedly left the pharmacy and got into a vehicle with Daijon Clay and Samuel Curl and left the area.
A vehicle matching the same description was spotted near Baseline Avenue and Lewis Street, and a traffic enforcement stop was made based on the vehicle bearing only paper license plates.
The pharmacy manager allegedly identified Cai as the person who tried to pick up the false prescription and the vehicle as the one she was seen leaving in. Cai, Clay and Curl were arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of prescription forgery and attempting to obtain a prescription through false means.
Tuesday, Sept. 11:
ARREST — A resident in the 3600 block of Cerrito Street in Santa Ynez witnessed three people stealing mail around 8:40 a.m., and surveillance cameras at Jim’s Gas Station captured images of the same three dumping mail and used hypodermic syringes into the dumpster behind the business.
Deputies made a traffic stop on the vehicle and allegedly found occupants Andres Fernandez, Monica Ramirez and Desiree Kriss in possession of small quantities of heroin.
The three were arrested on suspicion of theft of U.S. mail, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for injecting a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, where Kriss was also booked on suspicion of trying to bring methamphetamine and a meth pipe into the jail inside her bra.
Deputies also contacted numerous residents in the area regarding the theft of their mail.
ARREST — Deputies were called to Tractor Supply on Highway 246 in Buellton regarding a man who had taken a jacket from merchandise inside the store, put it on and attempted to leave without paying.
A clerk confronted the man and retrieved the jacket; however, it was torn by the suspect removing the security tag.
Deputies contacted suspect Michael Young at a nearby gas station and arrested him on suspicion of falsely claiming ownership of the jacket and vandalism.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to the Chumash Casino Resort about 9:10 p.m. for an apparent heroin overdose and found a man lying unresponsive in a hotel room bathroom with pinpoint pupils and gasping, labored breathing.
One of the deputies administered Naloxone and after two minutes of monitoring the man’s condition observed it had no effect.
Another dose of Naloxone was administered and the two deputies assisted the casino medical staff in attaching automatic external defibrillator pads on the patient.
Shortly afterward, the man began breathing on his own, and he was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of the overdose.
Deputies confiscated a hypodermic syringe and heroin cottons to be destroyed later.