The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, June 10:
ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation about 12:30 a.m. at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang, they discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for the driver, Wallace Shull.
As he was being taken into custody, Shull allegedly made a voluntary statement that he had a methamphetamine pipe in his car and specified its location.
Searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly found not only the pipe but also methamphetamine, so Shull was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
ARREST — At about 12:45 p.m., deputies assisted narcotics detectives and Lompoc Police Department officers in apprehending homicide suspect Melissa Martin, who was taken into custody without incident in front of a residence on North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
Tuesday, June 11:
ARREST — When deputies stopped a vehicle for rear lights and registration violations about 9:10 p.m. at Edison and Madera streets in Santa Ynez, they found arrest warrants had been issued for both the driver and the passenger, even though the passenger initially provided a false name in an alleged attempt to conceal the warrant.
During a consent search of driver Delia Armenta’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found approximately 3.11 grams of methamphetamine and a used meth pipe.
Armenta was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, while passenger Joey Ortega was arrested on the warrant as well as providing false ID in an attempt to conceal an outstanding warrant.
They were both booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — A report of a loud boom, the sound of breaking glass and running footsteps just before 3 a.m. brought deputies to Hanson’s Clock Shop in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang, where they found someone had used a stone statue to force entry through the front door.
The store owner estimated the perpetrator made off with about $20,000 worth of merchandise.
Surveillance footage from the shop showed the thief — clothed from head to toe, wearing gloves and carrying a satchel — forced entry and left with the merchandise within about 90 seconds.
Wednesday, June 12:
INCIDENT — About 12:50 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle driving on Edison Street in Santa Ynez that had been reported stolen in April in Santa Maria, so he made a traffic stop and ran a check on the occupants.
Those in the vehicle included the registered owner, who said it had been recovered by Santa Maria Police Department and returned to him about a week after it was stolen.
Santa Maria Police Department had no record of being involved in recovering the vehicle, so it remained in the Stolen Vehicle System.
The vehicle was removed from the system and the owner sent on his way, while the Santa Maria PD watch commander was advised of the situation.
Thursday, June 13:
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle for having a light out about 10:50 p.m. at Molle and First Street in Solvang, deputies allegedly found the 63-year-old driver from Santa Ynez was in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and having a light out on her vehicle and released at the scene.
But deputies found a misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued for her passenger, Gregory Pinaassi, 59, of Solvang, who was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
Saturday, June 15:
INCIDENT — Two elderly women were struck by a vehicle in the crosswalk of Mission Drive at First Street about 3 p.m.
One of the victims was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries.
There was no indication of whether the vehicle’s driver was cited.