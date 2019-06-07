The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, May 26:
INCIDENT — About 1:35 a.m., deputies saw a woman drive away from a nightclub traveling in the wrong direction through the parking lot, then drifting in and out of the westbound lane of Highway 246.
They stopped the driver near the Flats as a suspected drunken driver. She allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests but refused to provide a breath sample.
She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, but a subsequent breath sample analysis showed a blood alcohol level of 0.000%.
Deputies said there was no indication of drug use, so she was cited for failure to maintain the proper lane, with a priority for a re-examination by the DMV, and released.
ARREST — A deputy’s follow-up investigation into an incident at Old Mission Santa Inés led to two suspects turning themselves in at 2 p.m. at the substation.
Jonah Deutsch and Jacob Deutsch were booked into jail on suspicion of felony battery, and a request was made for the District Attorney’s Office to file charges for mayhem.
No details were provided on the initial incident that sparked the investigation.
INCIDENT — A man’s wallet containing approximately $460 was stolen from a slot machine at the Chumash Casino Resort about 3:40 p.m.
Deputies have two suspects under investigation.
Monday, May 27:
ARREST — Deputies were called to the Motel 6 in Buellton where they contacted Christopher Keeland Fletcher, who was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication.
INCIDENT — A man went to the Solvang Substation about 9:25 a.m. to report some people were coming onto his property and stealing items, but he had difficulty in identifying when the items were taken and whether they were taken from his home or work.
Following up at the man’s residence, deputies were told by his father that he is known to lose items, and the father didn’t believe anything had been stolen from his home.
A records check revealed the man is on probation for arson. Deputies took a report for documentation purposes.
ARREST — After a citizen called about 4 p.m. to report an intoxicated person in PAWS Park at Dawn Drive and La Pita Place in Buellton, deputies arrived to find Michael Eglin allegedly holding himself up with a fence.
Deputies attempted to call a friend to take Eglin home, but he was allegedly so intoxicated he couldn’t recall any phone numbers correctly.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara Jail. His wife was subsequently contacted and took possession of their dog.
Tuesday, May 28:
INCIDENT — After a man was seen walking along the bicycle path parallel to Highway 246 in Santa Ynez waving a knife in the air and making stabbing motions shortly before 2 p.m., he was contacted by deputies who allegedly found him in possession of a folding 3-inch knife.
A records check revealed he was on probation, and Probation Department officials advised deputies to confiscate the knife, which was a violation of his probation terms.
He was also ordered to report to his probation officer for an in-house violation and was released at the scene.
Wednesday, May 29:
INCIDENT — A car owner reported about 7 a.m. that someone smashed the passenger window of his vehicle parked in a driveway on the 500 block of Pine Street in Solvang.
The unknown perpetrator made off with a satchel containing books and jumper cables.
INCIDENT — Another vehicle owner reported about 7:35 a.m. that someone smashed the passenger window of his car parked in the 500 block of Second Place and stole a Snap-On brand bag containing multiple tools sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The tools were valued at an estimated $400. No suspects have been identified.
INCIDENT — An unidentified man stole a lock to briefly enter the back patio of Solvang Antiques in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang about 10 a.m.
The man was dressed in a dark sweatshirt, camouflage pants and appeared to have his face covered as he entered the patio.
No items were taken, and a suspect has not be identified.
INCIDENT — About 2 p.m., the staff at the Chumash Casino Resort located a U-Haul vehicle in the self-parking facility that had been stolen in Santa Barbara.
The U-Haul store manager was unable to retrieve the vehicle, so it was towed away for future recovery. A suspect has not been identified.
Thursday, May 30:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino Resort just before 1 a.m. to investigate a reported trespasser and arrived to find the man was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing.
He was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and released at the scene.
ARREST — Deputies found Luis Alberto Martinez of Lompoc asleep inside a rented 2016 Nissan Sentra in the Park and Ride lot on Highway 246 near Highway 154 in Santa Ynez about 3:55 a.m.
Martinez had allegedly rented the vehicle from Thrifty Car Rental in Goleta on April 26 but failed to return it, then reported it stolen on May 8.
Although Martinez said he was planning to return the car, he was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, auto, and embezzlement and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
The vehicle was towed away.
Friday, May 31:
ARREST — A vehicle containing two men was stopped by deputies for having a light out about 12:25 a.m. on Highway 246 near the Chumash Casino Resort.
Deputies found an arrest warrant had been issued for Anthony Cuevas, while Richard Cardona was allegedly found in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.
Cuevas was taken into custody on the warrant, and Cardona was arrested on suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance, and both were booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a woman seen walking along Highway 246 near Via Juana in Santa Ynez about 8:10 p.m., and she allegedly admitted to being in possession of heroin and various narcotics paraphernalia.
Deputies allegedly found 0.4 grams of heroin and issued the woman a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking or injecting a controlled substance.
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle about 11:10 p.m. on Highway 246 near Refugio Road, they found an arrest warrant had been issued in Ventura County for Juan Carolos Rodriguez, who was allegedly driving on a suspended license.
His passenger, Sandra Davalos, was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.
Rodriguez was arrested on the warrant, and Davalos was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
They were booked into Santa Barbara Jail, and their vehicle was towed away.
Saturday, June 1:
ARREST — After a white Buick sedan was stopped about 11:15 a.m. near Edison Street and Sanja Cota in Santa Ynez for not having historical vehicle license plates and not being registered, deputies found an arrest warrant had been issued for passenger Dane Malone, and he was taken into custody.
Another passenger, Michael Tardiff, was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe containing meth residue, and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
A third passenger was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was released at the scene.
Malone and Tardiff were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and the vehicle was impounded for being unregistered for more than six months.
ARREST — Deputies contacted Maico Jimenez and a female companion in a parking lot in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang and discovered a warrant had been issued for Jimenez’s arrest.
He was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
The woman allegedly had an open container of alcohol, so she was cited for suspicion of violating the Solvang Municipal Code for possessing an open container in public and released at the scene.
Sunday, June 2:
ARREST — Two men were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication after each one allegedly got into a physical altercation with the bouncer at Allisal Cellars in Solvang.
Deputies saw Salomon Navarro in a physical altercation with the bouncer at the front entrance about 12:50 a.m.
The bouncer declined to press charges against Navarro, but deputies said he was allegedly too intoxicated to care for his own safety or the safety of others, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Deptuies also discovered a $25,000 felony warrant for his arrest had been issued, so he was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for the warrant, as well.
Then at 1:10 a.m., deputies saw Ricardo Mistas-Costa get into a physical altercation with the bouncer at the front entrance.
Once again, the bouncer declined to press charges, but deputies said Mistas-Costa was too intoxicated to care for his safety or the safety of others, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.