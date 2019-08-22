The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Aug. 4:
ARREST — When a deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 246 at the west edge of Solvang, driver Manuel Rayas-Reyes allegedly admitted he had been drinking alcohol.
A presumptive test allegedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.18%, and he was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%.
Monday, Aug. 5:
ARREST — Deputies received information that Andrew Merkle was stealing items from a construction site in the 800 block of North Refugio Road, and when they made contact with Merkle about 12:35 a.m. they allegedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain view on his vehicle’s console.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up cannabis, hypodermic needles, a burned spoon, halved straws with melted ends and a methamphetamine pipe. Inside a wallet in the vehicle deputies also allegedly discovered about 1.76 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Merkle was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, and another unidentified person with him was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — About 10:55 a.m., a woman in the 500 block of Alisal Road in Solvang reported that her metal mailbox, which had been set into the ground, had been “mowed down.”
Deputies said the incident was similar to another mailbox being destroyed on July 31 on Second Street in Solvang.
ARREST — A deputy responding to a report of trespassers on property in the 3000 block of Canada Este in Los Olivos just before 1 p.m. contacted two people at the site and attempted to identify them.
One of them, later identified as Shawn Hubbell, allegedly gave the deputy several false names, apparently in an attempt to conceal the fact that a no-bail felony warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Hubbell was arrested on the warrant and on suspicion of providing a false ID and was booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — Residents in the 3100 block of Oxbow Place in Solvang said they returned home about 7 p.m. to discover that less than an hour before someone had entered their property, swam in their pool and used their outdoor furniture and lounge, leaving wet footprints all around the area.
The property owners didn’t know who it might have been but noted all their relatives were out of town.
INCIDENT — A woman called about 8 p.m. to report another vehicle had struck hers where it was parked on the 600 block of Alisal Road in Solvang.
The driver of the other vehicle told deputies he was distracted when he turned to wave at a passing neighbor and his vehicle sideswiped the woman’s car.
Deputies said a traffic report would be prepared.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called by a woman who said the driver’s side window of her vehicle had been broken out sometime between 6:50 and 9:05 p.m. while it was parked in the Park Plaza Theater parking lot in Buellton.
Items taken included her daughter’s $250 black Kate Spade purse that contained $400 in cash, a $300 pair of gold-framed Ray-Ban sunglasses, a $400 Apple watch and her temporary driver’s license.
The woman’s garage door opener, valued at $15, also was taken, bringing the total value of the loss to $1,365 making it not only a case of burglary but also grand theft.
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
INCIDENT — A woman in the 2000 block of Mission Drive in Solvang reported about 10:30 p.m. that she had received a bill in her name from Verizon Wireless for an unauthorized account at an address where she no longer lives.
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
ARREST — Just before 1 a.m., deputies contacted a man spotted sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle parked at the Chumash Casino and allegedly spotted a methamphetamine pipe sitting in plain view on the console.
That resulted in a probable-cause search of the vehicle that allegedly turned up 0.44 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Meanwhile, a records check found a $25,000 warrant had been issued for the arrest of Jose Solano Zeferino for suspicion of battery of a spouse or cohabitant and probation violation.
He was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
INCIDENT — College School District officials reported about 9:10 a.m. that someone had drilled a half-inch hole in the gas tank of one of the district vehicles, apparently in an attempt to steal gasoline.
INCIDENT — About 9:40 a.m., a Moorpark woman reported she lost her wallet at the Chumash Casino Resort and an unauthorized charge had been made on one of her credit cards.
ARREST — Deputies contacted Rommel Miranda about 8:30 p.m. at the Chumash gas station in Santa Ynez and discovered a warrant had been issued for his arrest by another jurisdiction, with bail set at $26,000.
A search incident to his arrest allegedly turned up two used methamphetamine pipes, and he was subsequently booked into Santa Barbara Jail on the warrant and suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — When a woman was stopped just after 10 p.m. near Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton for driving an unregistered vehicle, deputies discovered her license had been suspended and a warrant had been issued for her arrest for suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%.
However, due to multiple medical issues, she was not arrested but was cited with a new court appearance date for the warrant with an additional citation for driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle, which was towed away.
Friday, Aug. 9:
INCIDENT — A man living in the 200 block of Valley Dairy Road in Buellton reported about 9:15 a.m. that overnight someone had egged his truck while it was parked in his driveway.
INCIDENT — About 9:30 a.m., a man in the 1400 block of Aarhus Drive in Solvang reported someone egged his GMC 2500 truck overnight, but he washed it off before it could cause permanent damage.
INCIDENT — A woman was stopped just after noon at Highway 246 and McMurray Road in Buellton for having an unregistered vehicle, and she allegedly admitted to knowing her driver’s license also had been suspended.
She was issued a citation for suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on a suspended license. A friend took possession of her vehicle.