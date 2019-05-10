The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, April 28:
ARREST — About 2:30 a.m., deputies found a woman lying in the roadway at Cuesta and Manzana streets in Santa Ynez and identified her as Taunesia Santos.
She allegedly refused medical care and became aggressive, so she was hobbled and arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
INCIDENT — When a vehicle was stopped about 9:20 p.m. for driving without headlights at Highway 246 and Avenue of Flags in Buellton, the driver allegedly admitted he did not have a driver’s license.
He was cited and released, and his vehicle was turned over to his girlfriend.
Monday, April 29:
ARREST — Deputies stopped a vehicle for expired registration about 1:10 a.m. in the 600 block of McMurray Road in Buellton and found an arrest warrant had been issued for the driver, Victor Jimenez.
During a search of his person, deputies allegedly located a small plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that Jimenez allegedly admitted was cocaine.
A subsequent search of his truck turned up an open container of beer.
Jimenez was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on the warrant and for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, driving with an open container of alcohol and driving an unregistered vehicle.
ARREST — When deputies contacted a man sitting in a vehicle at the Park ‘n’ Ride lot near the Highway 246 intersection with Highway 154, a records check showed a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Jesse Tuando was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Tuesday, April 30:
INCIDENT — Sometime between 8:30 p.m. April 29 and 7:45 a.m. April 30, someone entered an unlocked rear door on a house under construction in the 1900 block of Old Mill Road in Solvang and stole a variety of tools valued at approximately $1,900.
Investigators believe it may have been someone who worked at the job site within the past two years.
INCIDENT — A man driving a 1974 Jeep CJ5 while allegedly under the influence of alcohol and prescription medications caused the vehicle to overturn in a curve and struck a parked car in the 300 block of Kendale Road in Buellton just before 6:30 p.m.
Deputies said he exhibited signs of intoxication and impairment, so he was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence and released to his father.
ARREST — A deputy on foot checking construction sites in the 1800 block of Old Mission Drive in Solvang just after 11 p.m. spotted a vehicle parked at the end of the road and found a man sleeping inside.
He woke the man, who was identified as David Scott Bayer II, and found a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of disrupting computer services had been issued in Los Angeles.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly located more than 5 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine and papers wrapped for use in snorting the drug.
Bayer was arrested on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Thursday, May 2:
ARREST — About 9:20 p.m., deputies found Noah Masombe Mutuvi allegedly intoxicated and unable to care for himself or the safety of others.
He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Deputies encountered Aarron Christopher Furrer at the Chumash Gas station on Edison Street in Santa Ynez just before 9 p.m. and found he was on felony probation with full search and seizure terms.
During a probation search of his vehicle, deputies allegedly located about 14.72 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a used amphetamine pipe behind the driver’s seat.
Furrer was arrested for violating his probation and on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and was held on a probation detainer.
Deputies said a report was sent to the District Attorney’s Office asking that charges be filed against Furrer for possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale.
Friday, May 3:
ARREST — While assisting Adult Protective Services on an elder abuse investigation at 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cedar Street in Santa Ynez, deputies attempted to identify everyone living at the residence and found a woman allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance.
Deputies did not indicate whether she was cited or arrested, but a man there was arrested after allegedly providing deputies with a fictitious name.
The man, who repeatedly identified himself as Christopher Farelle, was taken into custody on suspicion of resisting arrest.
A subsequent search of his person turned up a California ID card identifying him as Christopher Bushnell, and he was also arrested on suspicion of providing false ID.
INCIDENT — Investigators are looking for someone who shot up a sign on Foxen Canyon Road.
A Greka Energy employee was opening a gate near mile marker 3-31 sometime between 9:30 and 10 a.m. when he spotted a small-caliber brass casing on the ground and found a small sign that had about 13 bullet holes in it.
He told deputies he has previously seen vehicles parked behind some oak trees at a nearby turnout and requested extra patrols of the area.
INCIDENT — One person’s trash is apparently another person’s recreational drug.
About 4:40 p.m., a passerby reported trash had been dumped off the road at the west end of Fjord Drive near Rancho Santa Ynez Mobile Estates in Solvang.
When a deputy arrived, he found two large plastic trash bags of marijuana, which was taken into custody for destruction.
Nothing was found to indicate who had dumped the cannabis or why.
INCIDENT — About 4:45 p.m., some residents in the 200 block of Kendale Road in Buellton were notified via Facebook that mail addressed to them had been found about a mile away near La Lata Drive.
The residents picked up their mail, turned in additional mail found with it that didn’t belong to them at the post office and requested extra patrols of the Kendale Road area.
ARREST — A deputy encountered Brandy Lynn Fetterolf allegedly under the influence of alcohol near Grand and Olivet avenues in Los Olivos just before 7 p.m. and unable to care for herself and the safety of others and arrested her on suspicion of public intoxication.
Saturday, May 4:
INCIDENT — About 10:50 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for not having a light on the rear license plate and discovered the driver was unlicensed.
She consented to a search of her vehicle, which allegedly turned up drug paraphernalia.
The woman was cited for suspicion of driving without a license, failure to have a license plate light and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and her vehicle was towed away.
INCIDENT — A traffic enforcement stop in the 900 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez about 12:20 a.m. led to the discovery that the driver’s license had been suspended.
The driver was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and driving with a license suspended due to reckless or negligent driving, and the vehicle was released to a passenger who had a valid driver’s license.
ARREST — Deputies contacted a woman after she allegedly attempted to walk westbound on Sagunto Street while intoxicated and fell into the eastbound lane.
Deputies said they made numerous attempts to convince Allison Marchus to call someone for a ride home but she refused, so she was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.