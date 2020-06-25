Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Thursday, June 11:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez just before 3 p.m. and found a Pismo Beach man who was given a lifetime ban in 2014 had been spotted on the casino floor.
Casino investigators signed a citizen’s arrest form, and the man was issued a citation for suspicion of trespassing.
INCIDENT — A 23-year-old Buellton resident reported about 7:15 p.m. that he left his truck parked at the Highway 246 roundabout at Highway 154 about 10:45 a.m. and returned about 4:45 p.m., then later discovered the driver-side door lock had been punched out and bandages and miscellaneous personal care items were missing from his fire pack.
Friday, June 12:
ARREST — After neighbors reported a suspicious vehicle near Hawk Canyon Court and Quail Run Road in Buellton just after 3 a.m., deputies detained Ryan Dutra, who was on post-release community supervision.
A parole compliance check of the vehicle allegedly revealed multiple hypodermic syringes, including one allegedly loaded with heroin; a leather case with official notary stamps and paperwork from Newport Beach was allegedly located in the trunk; and a set of four wheels and tires.
Dutra was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and theft.
An additional investigation revealed the notary stamps had been reported stolen a few months ago in Glendale.
Then about 12:15 p.m., deputies got a call from someone at Jim Vreeland Ford saying a tow truck driver told them he had towed a vehicle with rims and tires in the back seat, and whiles and tires had been stolen off a Mustang on the lot that morning but hadn’t been reported.
The wheels and tires could be seen through the vehicle window, and after the Vreeland representative confirmed they were the ones stolen that morning, they were returned to the dealership.
However, Dutra had already been released from custody and couldn’t be contacted.
INCIDENT — The Santa Ynez Park host notified deputies about 11:25 a.m. she had found two boxes of mail at the park dumpster.
Deputies recovered the mail, which appeared to be from 15 to 20 victims, and returned it to the post office.
The mail was digitally scanned, and images will be sent to the potential victims.
INCIDENT — After the Santa Barbara Police Department reported a stolen BMW was possibly in the area of Conserve Fuel gas station in Buellton about 11 p.m., deputies went to the location and spotted the car pulling out of the Taco Bell parking lot.
Deputies followed the vehicle onto northbound Highway 101 and attempted to stop it, but the driver accelerated the BMW to 150 mph, and a pursuit was both initiated and terminated within seconds.
The vehicle was later found abandoned by Sheriff’s Office units from Santa Maria.
Saturday, June 13:
INCIDENT — About 12:35 a.m., deputies found a 39-year-old Lompoc resident asleep in her vehicle in the River View Park parking lot in Buellton with a cannabis vaping device and an open bottle of rum allegedly visible in the front seating area of the vehicle.
A records check showed a warrant to cite and release the woman had been issued by San Luis Obispo County, and a subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two meth pipes, opened containers of alcohol and more than 2 pounds of cannabis.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being an adult in possession of cannabis for sale and was released.
INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a 41-year-old Arroyo Grande woman who had been banned from the property but was found by security guards on the Chumash Casino gaming floor about 9:30 a.m.
She was cited for suspicion of trespassing and released.
INCIDENT — The front bumper on a 33-year-old Solvang resident’s vehicle was damaged about 11:42 a.m. when it was struck by a man on a bicycle while it was parked in front of her house in the 1500 block of Oak Street.
The woman saw the collision and confronted the bicyclist, who was with a group of other cyclists. He identified himself only as “Sam” and provided a phone number before leaving the area.
ARREST — A man who was verbally confrontational at a gambling table in the Chumash Casino was detained by security guards, then ushered toward the exit with a letter banning him from the premises.
En route, Jeffery Stevenson allegedly challenged one security officer to a fight and threatened another patron with physical force, so he was handcuffed and held for deputies.
Stevenson was allegedly not cooperative with deputies, refused to answer most questions and displayed slurred speech and an unsteady gait and exuded an odor of alcohol.
Security personnel signed a citizen’s arrest form, and he was subsequently booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
