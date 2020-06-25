Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

INCIDENT — Deputies contacted a 41-year-old Arroyo Grande woman who had been banned from the property but was found by security guards on the Chumash Casino gaming floor about 9:30 a.m.

She was cited for suspicion of trespassing and released.

INCIDENT — The front bumper on a 33-year-old Solvang resident’s vehicle was damaged about 11:42 a.m. when it was struck by a man on a bicycle while it was parked in front of her house in the 1500 block of Oak Street.

The woman saw the collision and confronted the bicyclist, who was with a group of other cyclists. He identified himself only as “Sam” and provided a phone number before leaving the area.

ARREST — A man who was verbally confrontational at a gambling table in the Chumash Casino was detained by security guards, then ushered toward the exit with a letter banning him from the premises.

En route, Jeffery Stevenson allegedly challenged one security officer to a fight and threatened another patron with physical force, so he was handcuffed and held for deputies.

Stevenson was allegedly not cooperative with deputies, refused to answer most questions and displayed slurred speech and an unsteady gait and exuded an odor of alcohol.

Security personnel signed a citizen’s arrest form, and he was subsequently booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0