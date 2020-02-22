Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Feb. 9:
INCIDENT — After a newspaper delivery person reported a window had been broken and the door was open at Santa Cota Market on Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez about 4:24 a.m., sheriff’s deputies reviewed the store’s surveillance video and saw a person in a black hoodie, gray jeans and a mast break the window at 12:48 a.m. and enter the store five minutes later.
The person was seen going straight to a location where the owner keeps checks he has cashed and taking a stack of paperwork as well as a couple of packs of cigarettes before leaving in less than a minute.
Deputies said the paperwork had no cash and possibly only one check.
Monday, Feb. 10:
ARREST — Deputies contacted a woman sitting in a parked vehicle in the Chumash Casino public parking structure and spotted a methamphetamine pipe in clear view in the center console.
That was probable cause for a vehicle search that allegedly yielded about 4.5 grams of suspected meth and two meth pipes.
Kelly Lipp, 41, of Newbury Park was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled controlled substance and was banned from the casino. Her vehicle also was towed away.
INCIDENT — A woman living in the 1100 block of Cuesta Street in Santa Ynez was victimized multiple times with fraudulent charges and attempted fraudulent charges of her credit cards.
About 6:46 a.m., the woman reported her bank card company had called her because someone had tried to purchase airline tickets and $3,500 worth of merchandise from Walmart using her credit card.
She also reported another $12,000 in fraudulent charges Dec. 23 and 24 and two $4,800 purchases through PayPal.
After that account was closed and new cards were issued, a $1,000 faudulent purchase was attempted on another credit card, and after a new card was issued for that account, yet another fraudulent $500 purchase was attempted.
At present there are no suspects and investigators have no idea where her cards were compromised.
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
INCIDENT — A woman in the 5500 block of Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez reported some of her sunglasses, with a total value of $1,800, and a bracelet with a $13,000 were missing from her residence.
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
INCIDENT — A report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Long Valley Road in the foothills of Santa Ynez Valley brought deputies who discovered a 29-year-old Lompoc woman and a 28-year-old Los Olivos woman inside.
A search of the vehicle turned up MDMA and various prescription pills not belonging to either of them.
One was cited for possession of a controlled substance and the other for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
ARREST — After a deputy stopped a vehicle about 10:25 p.m. at Highway 246 and Sycamore Drive in Buellton because one of its license plate lights was out, an open container of alcohol was reportedly visible in the center console.
Before the deputy could conduct a search for probable cause, driver Belinda McCormick, 41, of Lompoc allegedly admitted having a methamphetamine pipe in the driver’s door, where the deputy also allegedly found a bindle of suspected methamphetamine.
Additional meth was allegedly located on her person, and later she also allegedly admitted having a firearm in the vehicle. A loaded firearm with the serial number filed off was allegedly found inside her jacket in the backseat.
McCormick was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possession paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
Thursday, Feb. 13:
INCIDENT — A Santa Barbara man was detained at about 4:45 a.m. at the Chumash Casino Resort on suspicion of trespassing, was cited for the violation and walked off the property.
INCIDENT — About 12:45 p.m., a man backed his vehicle into another parked vehicle in the 2000 block of Village Lane in Solvang, causing minor damage.
Friday, Feb. 14:
ARREST — After a woman allegedly failed to stop at a stop at a stop sign about 12:32 a.m. near Highway 246 and Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, she was stopped by deputies who said they detected an odor of alcohol coming from her.
Melissa Dickinson, 43, of Lompoc allegedly failed field sobriety tests and later provided a breath sample that yielded a blood alcohol level of 0.13%. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
INCIDENT — A woman reported she spotted a 50- to 60-year-old man taking photographs of kids riding scooters at the skate facility in Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang, and when she confronted him, he said he was legally allowed to take photographs in a public place.
The man, who then left the park on Chalk Hill Road, was described as wearing a black baseball cap with the word “Beard” on it in white lettering, a black sweater and black-rimmed sunglasses.
ARREST — About 11:40 p.m., a deputy spotted a Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on Highway 246 at McMurray Road with no headlights on and stopped the vehicle.
The deputy allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol, and the driver’s blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.155%. There was no indication of whether the driver was cited and released or arrested.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
INCIDENT — During a traffic stop about 2:05 p.m. at Numancia and Edison streets in Santa Ynez, two Santa Maria residents on probation were found to be in possession of miscellaneous prescription drugs without prescriptions.
Both were issued citations for possessing controlled substances without prescriptions and released.
INCIDENT — Around 3:15 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Buellton told deputies he saw a tall Hispanic juvenile wearing a white hooded sweatshirt standing in his front yard around 2 a.m.
The resident opened his door, and the juvenile ran away, but after daylight he found multiple screwdrivers and other tools where the juvenile had been standing.
INCIDENT — Just after 4 p.m., a resident near the intersection of Highway 246 and Central Avenue in Buellton called the substation to report his green 1994 Mazda Protégé had been stolen from in front of his house.
The man said he had parked the vehicle about 2 p.m., leaving it unlocked with the keys inside, then went back out at 4 p.m. to find it gone.
INCIDENT — Around 11 50 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Buellton reported an attempted theft of his 2002 Honda Civic, which is inoperable, had been parked outside his residence for about 18 months and always locked, with the only key in his possession.
He said he’d received a text from his mother about 6 p.m. telling him it appeared someone had been inside the vehicle, and when he got hom about 11 p.m. he found the car had been ransacked and contained several items that did not belong to him.
The man said his roommate told him he had seen someone sleeping in the car earlier in the day but thought it was the owner.
Plastic on the steering column was broken and lying on the floor, making it appear someone had tried to hot-wire the car, and several cuts and scratch marks on the ignition made it appear someone had tried to start it.