Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The man said he had parked the vehicle about 2 p.m., leaving it unlocked with the keys inside, then went back out at 4 p.m. to find it gone.

INCIDENT — Around 11 50 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Buellton reported an attempted theft of his 2002 Honda Civic, which is inoperable, had been parked outside his residence for about 18 months and always locked, with the only key in his possession.

He said he’d received a text from his mother about 6 p.m. telling him it appeared someone had been inside the vehicle, and when he got hom about 11 p.m. he found the car had been ransacked and contained several items that did not belong to him.

The man said his roommate told him he had seen someone sleeping in the car earlier in the day but thought it was the owner.

Plastic on the steering column was broken and lying on the floor, making it appear someone had tried to hot-wire the car, and several cuts and scratch marks on the ignition made it appear someone had tried to start it.

