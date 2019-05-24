The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Tuesday, May 14:
ARREST — Deputies responding to a 911 call reporting a woman screaming arrived in the 3600 block of Olive Street in Santa Ynez just after 1 a.m. to find Shishawi Veliz allegedly screaming and repeatedly punching a gate on a side street open to the public and just outside her property line.
Veliz allegedly could not answer a series of simple questions, had no way to get into her residence and was unable to contact anyone to assist her.
Deputies said she was angry and uncooperative throughout their contact with her, and she was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication.
INCIDENT — A lone man with an open bottle of Crush soda was contacted by deputies near Copenhagen Drive and First Street in Solvang about 1:10 a.m. and allegedly admitted the soda was mixed with Hennessey cognac.
Deputies said his demeanor fluctuated between cooperative and uncooperative throughout their conversation, but he told them he was from the Bay Area and staying at The Royal Copenhagen Inn, which was later confirmed with the front desk of the hotel. He had checked in May 13 and was scheduled to check out at 11 a.m. May 14.
He was cited for having an open container of alcohol in public and was released at the scene, but it wouldn’t be his last encounter with sheriff’s deputies.
Wednesday, May 15:
ARREST — When a vehicle was stopped for a missing license plate and a windshield or rear window that obscured the driver’s vision in the 2000 block of Mission Drive in Solvang about 4:20 p.m., deputies conducted a records check on driver Kasey Jean Barrett and found a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for her arrest.
Barrett was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — An allegedly intoxicated man with several open containers of beer was located by deputies outside La Morena Market in the 1600 block of Fir Avenue in Solvang about 8:20 p.m.
He allegedly consented to a search of his person, which turned up 18.4 grams of cannabis that deputies seized for safekeeping and booked into the property room. The man was cited for having an open container of alcohol in public and was released at the scene.
Thursday, May 16:
ARREST — Several citizens reported a man was yelling and cursing at passers-by on multiple occasions around 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, and deputies arrived to find it was the same man they had encountered with an alleged open container of alcohol about 1:10 a.m. two nights before.
A citizen agreed to sign a citizen’s arrest form, and Peter Aaron Blom was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of disturbing the peace through loud and unreasonable noise.
Friday, April 17:
ARREST — After receiving reports of an intoxicated person walking through traffic on Highway 246, deputies contacted Bryan Theodore Veenboer about 7:30 a.m. in Santa Ynez Park near Cuesta and Sagunto streets in Santa Ynez.
Deputies believed Veenboer was under the influence of a controlled substance, so he was taken into custody and provided a urine sample that allegedly tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines and THC, and he was subsequently arrested.
INCIDENT — A man just a few days shy of his 19th birthday was found to be driving without a license about 9:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.
His vehicle was turned over to someone with a valid driver’s license.
ARREST — After deputies stopped a vehicle for having an obstructed license plate just before 10 p.m. near Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez, they discovered Juan Jose Gonzales of Oxnard had a driver’s license that was suspended for being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
A records check also revealed a $10,000 arrest warrant had been issued by the Ventura Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court and for driving on a license suspended for DUI.
The Ventura Sheriff’s Office requested his extradition, so Gonzales was taken into custody and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail.
Saturday, May 18:
INCIDENT — A woman was found driving with an expired driver’s license near Highway 246 and Avenue of Flags in Buellton.
Her vehicle was turned over to someone with a valid driver’s license at the scene.