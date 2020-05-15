Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, May 3:
INCIDENT — Deputies responding to a report of a collision between a car and a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue in Solvang found a 22-year-old woman had driven her white Mazda 3 into a parked Honda Civic, causing her vehicle to roll over.
The woman was uninjured, but the alleged discovery of several open and empty alcoholic beverage containers led to deputies obtaining a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.11%.
Deputies issued the woman a citation for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and released her to a sober person.
Tuesday, May 5:
ARREST — About 12:15 a.m., 21-year-old Santa Ynez resident Noe Alfonso Real Torres and his passenger got into an argument while driving through Buellton, and Torres pulled into a gas station on Highway 154 near Highway 101.
Deputies said his passenger got out of the vehicle and threw a jar at the car, whereupon Torres got out and a physical fight ensued.
A check turned up a felony arrest warrant that had been issued for Torres in another county, and he was subsequently arrested and booked on the warrant and suspicion of felony battery.
Thursday, May 7:
ARREST — When a deputy spotted a vehicle with expired registration traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Second Street in Solvang about 4 p.m., he pulled in behind it, but the car abruptly pulled into a parking lot.
When the vehicle left the lot, the deputy again followed it until it made an abrupt U-turn and allegedly tried to evade the deputy at speeds of 50 to 60 mph along Elm Street and blowing through stop signs.
The deputy found the vehicle pulling into a parking lot at Atterdag Road and Elm Street and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly tried to run again and eventually gave up.
Armando Briceno Jr., 37, of Solvang, was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and resisting arrest.
INCIDENT — Nicholas Kendryna was driving eastbound in the right lane of Highway 246 approaching Sycamore Drive in Buellton at about 8:20 p.m. and did not see Carly Olszewski and her dog, Daisey, in the highway crosswalk.
His car struck the two, sending Olszewski into the windshield and over the car, where she and her dog landed about 100 feet east of the point of impact.
Another driver stopped and gave Olszewski first aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived.
Caltrans closed the highway as Olszewski was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in serious condition. Daisey was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken away by Division of Animal Control.
Kendryna cooperated with officers and voluntarily provided a blood sample, while his vehicle was impounded. The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Friday, May 8:
ARREST — Deputies responded to the 2800 block of Mission Drive in Solvang for a report of a drunken driver and contacted Scott Mann, 56, of Santa Ynez.
Mann, who allegedly admitted to driving and displayed signs of intoxication, purportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.2%. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Saturday, May 9:
ARREST — The owner of a roofing company reported about 8:30 a.m. someone broke into his locked work truck on the 400 block of Gay Drive in Buellton and set fire to the interior.
He told deputies the same thing happened to a friend in Lompoc about two years ago.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigator is on the case but no suspects have been identified.
