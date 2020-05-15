Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

A check turned up a felony arrest warrant that had been issued for Torres in another county, and he was subsequently arrested and booked on the warrant and suspicion of felony battery.

Thursday, May 7:

ARREST — When a deputy spotted a vehicle with expired registration traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Second Street in Solvang about 4 p.m., he pulled in behind it, but the car abruptly pulled into a parking lot.

When the vehicle left the lot, the deputy again followed it until it made an abrupt U-turn and allegedly tried to evade the deputy at speeds of 50 to 60 mph along Elm Street and blowing through stop signs.

The deputy found the vehicle pulling into a parking lot at Atterdag Road and Elm Street and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly tried to run again and eventually gave up.

Armando Briceno Jr., 37, of Solvang, was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and resisting arrest.