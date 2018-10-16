The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Oct. 7:
ARREST — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses after they were spotted sitting inside a parked car about 11:40 p.m. at Santa Ynez Park in violation of a county ordinance.
A search of their persons and vehicle allegedly turned up 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.
Jerry Wayne Henson II was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia used for smoking a controlled substance, and Felesitas Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. Both were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Monday, Oct. 8:
INCIDENT — About 6:20 p.m., deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of McMurray Road in Buellton but were unable to contact the registered owner, so the vehicle was towed away by Smitty’s Towing.
Tuesday, Oct. 9:
ARREST — A passer-by reported a possible drunken driver to a deputy, who spotted a vehicle matching the description at Mission Drive and Fourth Street in Solvang about 2:50 p.m.
Field sobriety tests were conducted on the driver, who was not identified but allegedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.24 percent in a presumptive alcohol screening.
The driver was taken to a hospital to have blood drawn, then was transported to Santa Barbara County Jail for booking on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Wednesday, Oct. 10:
ARREST — Reports of someone screaming in the street about 2 p.m. brought a deputy to the 3600 block of Tivola Street in Solvang, where Jason Smith was found running down the street.
Smith allegedly displayed several symptoms of methamphetamine use and appeared to be in a drug-induced psychosis, claiming to have been shot and chased by unknown people.
He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 11:
ARREST — When deputies contacted a couple at the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:40 a.m., they allegedly gave false names but were later identified as Jessica Hoffener and Jeff Wolfe. Deputies subsequently discovered warrants had been issued for Hoffener’s arrest.
Deputies also allegedly discovered Wolfe was in possession of a bag that contained 10 grams of methamphetamine, $1,135 in cash, a meth pipe and other people’s personal property stolen in Goleta.
Hoffener was allegedly found in possession of a wallet that also belonged to another person.
A review of surveillance video allegedly showed Hoffener and Wolfe conspiring to conceal the source of the large sum of money found in the bag, and a check of the names on cards inside the bag revealed they were the victims of a residential burglary.
Hoffener and Wolfe were transported to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on suspicion of providing false names, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARREST — A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 246 about 9:15 a.m. for a nonfunctioning light, and the driver finally stopped the car in the Chumash Casino Resort parking structure.
A records check revealed driver Fernando Rodriguez Candido was allegedly driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Candido allegedly gave his consent for the vehicle to be searched, which resulted in the alleged discovery of a small green baggie of methamphetamine.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and driving on a license suspended for DUI and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — About 10 a.m., security personnel at the Chumash Casino Resort called deputies to report a backpack had been abandoned at the park.
The backpack, which contained clothing, shoes, cologne and deodorant, was booked for safekeeping.
INCIDENT — Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a driver whose vehicle struck a parked car in the 1600 block of Copenhagen Drive in Solvang sometime between 6 a.m. and 5:55 p.m., then fled the scene without leaving any information about insurance or their identity.
Friday, Oct. 12:
INCIDENT — Deputies called to Hotel Corque in Solvang after a firearm was found in a room, ran a records check and determined it was an unregistered weapon.
When the previous occupant of the room was contacted, he told deputies the firearm had belonged to his grandfather, who gave it to him, and he is in the process of obtaining the proper paperwork for it.
Deputies impounded the firearm.
ARREST — An aggressive panhandler reported in the 1000 block of Edison Street in Santa Ynez around 10 a.m. was gone by the time deputies arrived, but while driving around the area in search of the man, they found him in front of the Chumash Casino Resort.
A deputy speaking with the man, identified as Robert Barranco, allegedly noticed his speech was accelerated and he appeared confused at times as well as nervous.
Conducting an exam for narcotics intoxication, the deputy allegedly found Baranco’s pulse rate was elevated and pupils constricted and nearly fixed, with minimal reaction to indirect light.
Barranco allegedly admitted smoking methamphetamine while driving to the Santa Ynez Valley from San Bernardino.
Based on his symptoms and admission to use, Barranco was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Two men visiting the area from England got into an argument shortly after 11 p.m. at the Maverick in Santa Ynez, with one later claiming the other hit him in the face with a beer bottle.
A review of surveillance footage allegedly showed the man had instead knocked a beer out of the other’s hand.
However, Charles Jukes, the main who claimed to have been hit with the bottle, was later arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.
Saturday, Oct. 13:
ARREST — When deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle at Highway 246 and Casino Drive in Santa Ynez about 5:40 p.m., the driver failed to yield for nearly a minute and a half, during which time one of the deputies allegedly saw the occupants reaching around inside the car while looking back at the sheriff’s unit.
After the vehicle stopped, the passenger in the left rear of the vehicle allegedly provided the name of another person he knew in an attempt to conceal the fact that a felony warrant had been issued for his arrest for absconding from his California Department of Corrections parole.
A black backpack found near him allegedly contained a hypodermic syringe, a chrome BB gun without the orange tip identifying it as a less-than-lethal weapon and pepper spray.
After he was arrested and placed in the rear of the patrol unit, he appeared to be attempting to remove something from his shoes. When he was taken from the patrol unit, deputies allegedly found narcotics, and the man allegedly admitted he was trying to hide them so he wouldn’t be charged with possessing a controlled substance.
The man was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the felony warrant, and deputies asked the District Attorney’s Office to file charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, providing a false name, being a felon in possession of tear gas and destroying evidence.
Sunday, Oct. 14:
ARREST — After arguing with her boyfriend, then allegedly biting him on his upper cheekbone, breaking the skin and causing it to bleed around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Farmland Drive in Buellton, Crystal Kerrigan was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury causing trauma and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
It was unclear if her boyfriend planned to seek medical attention or pursue domestic violence charges.