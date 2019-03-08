The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, Feb. 25:
INCIDENT — Deputies were looking for Caleb Jacob Peavy, who has two felony no-bail warrants out for his arrest on suspicion of hit-and-run driving and evading police.
Peavy allegedly violated a criminal protective order about 8:20 a.m. when he walked past the protected individual multiple times while she was at her job in the 3400 block of Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Deputies said he was last seen driving a black rented vehicle.
INCIDENT — After deputies stopped a white Nissan about 11:45 a.m. for having registration that expired in 2016 in the 200 block of Industrial way in Buellton, they allegedly detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside.
The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle and having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle. He was released but his vehicle was towed away.
ARREST — Deputies conducting a premises check of the parking structure at the Chumash Casino Resort about 1:30 p.m. contacted Bryan Stewart sitting in his vehicle and allegedly displaying signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
After he gave deputies consent to search his vehicle, they allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia inside.
Stewart was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — Undercover officers detained a man for trespassing at the Chumash Casino Resort about 9:15 p.m.
When deputies arrived, the man allegedly admitted he knew he had been banned from the casino but returned anyway. He was cited for suspicion of trespassing and released.
Tuesday, Feb. 26:
ARREST — Security guards at the Chumash Casino Resort detected a suspicious chemical smell coming from Room 933 about 3:45 p.m., but when they conducted a check of the room the smell caused them to feel ill and they had to evacuate.
However, during the check they noticed the smoke detector had been masked off, and narcotics paraphernalia was visible in plain view, so they contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
The County Fire Department also was contacted, and based on statements from security personnel fire officials deemed it a hazardous materials situation because of a possible methamphetamine lab in the room.
Other rooms on the floor were evacuated as a precaution while a hazmat team assessed the situation. Guests were subsequently allowed to return after the team deemed the area safe.
A complaint report was taken against the person who rented the room for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
Deputies discovered four arrest warrants, including one with no bail, had been issued against a second person associated with the room, Erik Paul Martinez, who was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. A complaint also was issued against him on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Wednesday, Feb. 27:
INCIDENT — Just before 2:30 a.m., deputies received a call about a man and woman who had been arguing at the Chumash Casino Resort and were last seen walking on Highway 246.
Deputies located the pair at the Chumash gas station, and a records check revealed the woman was on probation for a felony but was allegedly in possession of pepper spray.
Because of staffing levels, deputies issued her a citation for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a tear gas weapon and released her at the scene.
Thursday, Feb. 28:
ARREST — About 4 p.m., deputies received a call asking them to check the welfare of Amanda Unzueta, who had been seen leaning over a bridge in the 200 block of Refugio Road near her home for 30 minutes.
After deputies contacted her, a records check revealed two no-bail warrants had been issued for her arrest, along with a $50,000 warrant from San Bernardino County.
She was arrested and booked without incident.
ARREST — After a deputy stopped a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. for having a rear-facing white light in the flats area between Solvang and Buellton, he allegedly saw a small plastic bag containing what appeared to be white crystalline remnants lying in plain view on the center console.
Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found a used methamphetamine pipe and more of the crystalline substance.
The driver, Michael Dean Haley, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance and was booked into jail.
Friday, March 1:
ARREST — A vehicle was stopped by deputies for having a missing license plate just before 1 a.m. at Sanja Cota Avenue and Casino Drive in Santa Ynez, and during an evidentiary search they allegedly found Rhonda Tevis in possession of 18 grams of methamphetamine, while Cherena Nadine Bio was found to be a felon allegedly in possession of pepper spray and multiple checks belonging to other people.
Tevis was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, and a request was filed with the District Attorney’s Office to have her charged with possessing a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.
Bio was arrested on suspicion of forgery and being a felon in possession of a tear gas weapon.
The driver was cited on suspicion of driving without a license and having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle.
ARREST — Deputies were called to Pea Soup Andersen’s in Buellton just before 7:50 a.m. by a man who said a transient identified as Lidia Hardy had thrown coffee on him after he asked her to leave the property.
He signed a citizen’s arrest form, and deputies soon located Hardy near Highway 246 and Industrial Way, where they attempted to arrest her.
Hardy allegedly refused to remove a scarf wrapped around her wrists and arms that prevented deputies from handcuffing her.
After eventually being handcuffed, Hardy allegedly refused to walk and had to be carried to and placed inside the patrol vehicle, where she was placed under arrest on suspicion of battery and resisting arrest.
Saturday, March 2:
ARREST — An employee at Carl’s Jr. in Buellton told deputies about 8 a.m. a man known as Arnold Cole filled a McDonald’s cup with soda without paying, then became extremely agitated when the employee told him he couldn’t do that.
Cole allegedly began yelling profanities and threw the cup of soda across the restaurant.
The employee signed a citizen’s arrest form for suspicion of petty theft, and Cole was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — About 1:55 p.m., deputies were called to a bar in the 500 block of McMurray Road in Buellton for five people who were intoxicated and causing trouble.
When deputies arrived, all of them had left except David Nolan from Ireland, who was allegedly too intoxicated to care for his own safety or that of others, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
ARREST — Deputies responding to a traffic collision about 8:50 p.m. at Alisal Road and Mission Drive in Solvang found a vehicle had crashed into the rear of a stopped vehicle, sending one of its occupants to the hospital for neck pain.
The other occupant complained of both neck and back pain.
The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the stopped vehicle was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol content in excess of 0.08 percent and causing bodily injury.
Sunday, March 3:
ARREST — Just after midnight, a deputy came across Jon Benson of Ojai, who was in town for his daughter’s wedding, allegedly staggering along North Refugio Road and Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez after walking there from the Maverick.
Despite multiple efforts to help him reach his destination, Benson’s level of cooperation allegedly diminished to the point of making the efforts futile, so he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into jail.
ARREST — During the course of an investigation about 12:20 a.m. in the 600 block of McMurray Road in Buellton, Tyler Olmstead allegedly falsely identified himself to deputies.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of providing peace officers with a false identification and was booked into jail.
INCIDENT — After a vehicle was stopped at the southbound Highway 101 on Highway 246 in Buellton for having a taillight out, a records check revealed the driver’s license had been expired since 2017.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up an open container of beer as well as a marijuana pipe loaded with unburned cannabis.
The driver was issued a citation for suspicion of driving without a license, having an open container of alcohol in the car, having an open container of cannabis in the car and missing a taillight on the car.
He was allowed to park the vehicle and have someone with a valid driver’s license pick it up.