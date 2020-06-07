Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, May 24:
INCIDENT — A deputy stopped a vehicle that was markedly weaving along Highway 154 near the Highway 246 roundabout at 9:18 p.m. and found the drive exhibiting evidence of being under the influence of alcohol.
An officer from the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct a DUI investigation.
Monday, May 25:
INCIDENT — Deputies conacted a couple found in a vehicle parked on private property along Highway 101 in Buellton about 8:50 a.m. and found one showing signs of being a habitual drug user.
He denied recent use but allegedly admitted to having a used methamphetamine pipe, which deputies said they discovered in a consent search. He was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and released.
INCIDENT — After being stopped for vehicle code violations about 11:20 p.m. on Highway 246 at Highway 101 in Buellton, a man was allegedly found in possession of four methamphetamine pipes.
He was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and released.
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for two people caught on surveillance video stealing $65 worth of property from an unlocked vehicle in the 3400 block of Lindero Street in Santa Ynez about 11:50 p.m.
The pair unsuccessfully attempted to enter two other locked vehicles and tried to steal mail out of the victim’s and his neighbor's mailboxes.
Tuesday, May 26:
INCIDENT — Investigators identified a suspect who stole credit cards, $40 in cash, a phone charger and keys to a warehouse from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Tyndall Street in Santa Ynez about 8:25 a.m.
The credit cards were used in two transactions totaling almost $131.
INCIDENT — A clerk at Vista Del Mar School on San Julian Road near the Highway 1 and Highway 101 interchange told deputies about 8:25 a.m. that her office and the staff lounge had been broken into sometime over the weekend.
An investigation revealed a janitor failed to secure a door to the school, which was the likely means of access, but no items were reported stolen and no damage was found.
INCIDENT — Deputies went to Fredensborg Canyon in Solvang about 11:40 a.m. in an attempt to locate the owner of a herd of goats found in the area by the night shift.
Although several homeowners were contacted, the owner couldn’t be found, so Animal Control officers took the goats into custody.
INCIDENT — A passerby reported about 1:10 p.m. that someone had written “Fear Is Freedom” in black spray paint on a “Together Apart” sign at the northbound Highway 101 offramp to Highway 246.
INCIDENT — About 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to CVS Pharmacy in Buellton where a woman told them her debit card had been used after she thought she lost it.
An investigation revealed that while the woman was shopping at the Albertsons next-door, a woman had distracted her while another woman stole the victim’s wallet from her purse in her shopping cart.
The two perpetrators, identified only as two black women, then walked to CVS, where they purchased a $500 gift card.
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 500 block of Central Avenue in Buellton about 1:50 p.m. by someone whose vehicle had just been hit by a possible drunken driver, who then got out of his vehicle and started walking away.
Responding deputies found the victim and the suspect, who allegedly showed obvious signs of intoxication, including an unsteady gait, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol.
A breath analysis returned a blood alcohol level of 0.44%, and deputies determined he suspect was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released to his brother.
Wednesday, May 27:
ARREST — A deputy driving southbound on Edison Avenue in Santa Ynez about 2:25 a.m. who spotted a black Nissan pickup parked on the shoulder stopped to investigate and allegedly found Moises Cervantes asleep in the driver’s seat with an open bottle of beer in the center console.
A records check revealed both the vehicle and the license plates on it were stolen, leading to a probable cause search that allegedly turned up two methamphetamine pipes.
The records check also showed two warrants had been issued for Cervantes’ arrest, so he was taken into custody and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the two warrants plus suspicion of grand theft auto; receiving stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia; and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
INCIDENT — About 11:30 a.m., a deputy contacted a woman at Svengaard’s Danish Lodge in Solvang and determined she was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
A search of her vehicle allegedly turned up 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two used meth pipes.
She was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and released.
INCIDENT — Deputies found a man sitting in his vehicle on Commerce Drive, just east of McMurray Road in Buellton, about 11 p.m. with a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly in plain view inside the driver’s cup holder.
A search of the vehicle also allegedly turned up a meth pipe, so the man was cited for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia and released.
Friday, May 29:
INCIDENT — About 12:50 p.m., a woman told deputies a man had taken her picture with a white iPhone from about 15 feet away while she was walking in Hans Christian Andersen Park on Chalk Hill Road in Solvang.
When she approached the park’s entrance, the man turned and walked the other way. The man was described as white, 28 to 32 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with dark-brown curly hair.
ARREST — After stopping a vehicle swerving on and off the pavement about 8:15 p.m. at Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill roads, a deputy determined driver Daisy Hernandez was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and a second deputy was summoned to handle the investigation.
Hernandez allegedly refused to provide a preliminary or evidentiary chemical sample, so a warrant was obtained for a blood sample and an AMR unit responded to take a forced blood draw.
She was subsequently transported to Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
