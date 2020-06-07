Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

He was cited for suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and released.

INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for two people caught on surveillance video stealing $65 worth of property from an unlocked vehicle in the 3400 block of Lindero Street in Santa Ynez about 11:50 p.m.

The pair unsuccessfully attempted to enter two other locked vehicles and tried to steal mail out of the victim’s and his neighbor's mailboxes.

Tuesday, May 26:

INCIDENT — Investigators identified a suspect who stole credit cards, $40 in cash, a phone charger and keys to a warehouse from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Tyndall Street in Santa Ynez about 8:25 a.m.

The credit cards were used in two transactions totaling almost $131.

INCIDENT — A clerk at Vista Del Mar School on San Julian Road near the Highway 1 and Highway 101 interchange told deputies about 8:25 a.m. that her office and the staff lounge had been broken into sometime over the weekend.

An investigation revealed a janitor failed to secure a door to the school, which was the likely means of access, but no items were reported stolen and no damage was found.