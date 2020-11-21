You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 12:

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Main streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

Friday, Nov. 13:

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

Saturday, Nov. 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of West Cook Street and South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:38 a.m., Geovane Perez-Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

ARREST — At 8:01 p.m., Gabriel Balderas, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Flora Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and false imprisonment.

Sunday, Nov. 15:

INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and West Gunner Street.

Monday, Nov. 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 700 block of East La Gracia.

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

