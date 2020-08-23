You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

SMPD
Buy Now

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, August 13:

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Friday, August 14:

INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of North Tanya Court.

INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Blosser Road and West Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.

ARREST — At 6:44 p.m., Feliciano Rodriguez-Ramirez, 21, was arrested at the Kern County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking, first-degree robbery and conspiracy.

ARREST — At 9:30 p.m., Esmeralda Morales Garcia, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the area of Dejoy and Harding streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking and conspiracy.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Saturday, August 15:

INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Koval Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.

ARREST — At 4:37 p.m., James Ducusin, 50, was arrested in the area of Morrison Avenue and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, disorderly conduct and felony vandalism.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.

Sunday, August 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, August 17:

INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of north Broadway and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of North Pine Street.

Tuesday, August 18:

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, August 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Chaparral and Roble streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Miller Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News