The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of North Suey Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of Royal Place.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 4:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.

ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., Rufino Vitervo-Aguilar, 35, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:23 p.m., Thunderhawk Gutierrez, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and violating a court order.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Friday, April 30:

INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of East Taft Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 8:19 p.m., Linda Castro, 54, was arrested near the intersection of Entrada Way and Stowell Road and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks. 

Saturday, May 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Mary Drive and West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North East and East McElhaney avenues.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks. 

Sunday, May 2:

INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1700 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of Regal Drive.

ARREST — At 1:36 a.m., Wilfredo Guardado, 19, was arrested in the 500 block of Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and vandalism.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks. 

Monday, May 3:

INCIDENT — At 4:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of West Church Street.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks. 

Tuesday, May 4:

INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 800 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1000 block of West Lee Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.

Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks. 

Wednesday, May 5:

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of East Mariposa Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Main Street and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1700 block of Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Lesley Court.

INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Via Felice.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks. 

0
0
0
0
0