The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 13:

INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 4:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of East Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.

ARREST — At 8:08 a.m., Adolfo Martinez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Agustin Rodriguez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and an out-of-county warrant.

Friday, May 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

INCIDENT — At 3:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of Morro Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Fesler and North Vine streets.

ARREST — At 12:27 a.m., Angele Montoya, 26, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 1:24 a.m., Mario Cantu, 31, was arrested in the 1400 block of North Oxford Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Marc Gramespacher, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Saturday, May 15:

INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Jose Plascencia, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of Pinal Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.

Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, May 16:

INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Mill streets.

INCIDENT — At 2:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of North Broadway and the Highway 101 off-ramp.

INCIDENT — At 5:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Evergreen Avenue and North Christina Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Agnes Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Juan Gutierrez, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, misdemeanor domestic violence and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

Monday, May 17:

INCIDENT — At 10:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, May 18:

INCIDENT — At 4:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 900 block of West Gunner Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of West Ginkgo Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:58 p.m., Joshua Akemon, 79, was arrested in the 500 block of North East Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, May 19:

INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South School and East Cypress streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of North Bentley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 10:05 p.m., Peyton Krasner, 19, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in the 200 block of Eileen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assaut with a deadly weapon, threats, witness intimidation and sexual battery.

Santa Maria Police received 17 reports of fireworks.