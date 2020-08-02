You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, July 24:

Santa Maria Police received 15 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, July 25:

INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Chapel Street and North College Drive.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Sunday, July 26:

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.

Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.

Monday, July 27:

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Tunnell Street and North Railroad Avenue.

Tuesday, July 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, July 29:

INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Thornburg and West Stowell Road.

