Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Aug. 27:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.
ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Tonketl Isaias H. Vega, 24, was arrested at the Santa Barbara County Jail and remanded back to Santa Maria Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a police officer, hit and run and resisting an officer with additional force.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, Aug. 28:
INCIDENT — At 1:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of South Western Avenue and Stowell Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Morrison and South Western avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Lolita Lane.
ARREST — At 12;34 p.m., Gregorio Perfecto Garcia, 37, of Santa Maria, was arrested at San Diego County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sex with a minor under 16 years old and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jesus Arzate-Garcia, 22, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 7:24 p.m., Carlos Jovan Lopez, 29, was arrested in the area of Oakley Avenue and Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
ARREST — At 8:58 p.m., Jesus Morales Sanchez, 29, was arrested in the area of Williams and Pine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon; non-firearm; and threatening a crime, with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, Aug. 29:
INCIDENT — At 6:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Depot Street and West Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, Aug. 30:
INCIDENT — At 1:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Hidden Pines Way and North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of South Flora Way.
ARREST — At 6:08 p.m., Jaime Cid, 49, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Stowell Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Monday, Aug. 31:
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 2100 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 150 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, Sept. 1:
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of West Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of South Depot Street.
