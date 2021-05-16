The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 6:

INCIDENT — At 1:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Union Valley Parkway and Foxenwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police served a felony warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of Camden Lane.

ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., David Urias, 31, was arrested in the 900 block of West Jewel Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

Friday, May 7:

ARREST — At 10:05 a.m., Jesse Johnson, 56, was arrested in the 1200 block of Via Alta and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, May 8:

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Beacon Way.

ARREST — At 3:45 a.m., Gabriela Moran, 19, was arrested in 300 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

ARREST — At 4:09 a.m., Miguel Guzman, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, May 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South Rosita Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Stratford Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

ARREST — At 4:56 a.m., Erick Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and battery.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Monday, May 10:

INCIDENT — At 1:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1000 block of Red Bark Road.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, May 11:

INCIDENT — At 1:27 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South Blosser and West Battles roads.

ARREST — At 9:54 p.m., Kristie Ruby, 30, was arrested in the 4400 block of Maritime Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, battery on a first responder and trespassing.

Wednesday, May 12:

INCIDENT — At 3:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Lee Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots in the 300 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of Marcia Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Las Flores Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Carlotti Drive and East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 11:01 p.m., Stephanie Ruiz, 25, was arrested in the 400 block of East El Camino Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received five reports of fireworks.