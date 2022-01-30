The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 20:

INCIDENT — At 6 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1200 block of West Fairway Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1600 block of East Floyd Court.

INCIDENT — At 4:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary near the intersection of South Madison Lane and West Beacon Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 900 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of West Church Street.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of stolen vehicles and four reports of located stolen vehicles.

Friday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 3:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Battles Road and Swallow Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 300 block of West Taft Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Main and Kathleen streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 1200 block of Aspen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 1:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of East Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of West Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of East Park Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:40 p.m., Rafael Diaz, 29, was arrested at Tunnell School and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and carjacking.

Santa Maria Police received three reports of stolen vehicles and four reports of located stolen vehicles.

Saturday, Jan. 22:

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of Cabo San Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Main and North Curryer streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 10:51 a.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 20, was arrested near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one stolen vehicle report and one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Sunday, Jan. 23:

INCIDENT — At 12:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Alvin and North Railroad avenues.

INCIDENT — At 6:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of South Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Alvin and North Railroad avenues.

INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 5:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle-break in in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — 7:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of stolen vehicles and five reports of located stolen vehicles.

Monday, Jan. 24:

INCIDENT — At 5:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Rose Avenue and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 300 block of Palmetto Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1700 block of South Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 6:47 p.m., Jose Varelas was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two reports of located stolen vehicles.

Tuesday, Jan. 25:

INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of East Susan Place.

INCIDENT — At 12:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of residential break-in in the 600 block of South Lucas Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1200 block of West McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1200 block of Via Asueto.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of West Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 4:04 a.m., Ana Castellano, 37, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and witness intimidation.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports.