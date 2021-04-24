The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 15:

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Blosser Road.

Friday, April 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Stowell and South Bradley roads.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Williams Street and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 3:47 p.m., Benny Sanchez, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of East Riddering Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Saturday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 200 block of South Elizabeth Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Canal Street and North Pullman Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

ARREST — At 4:39 p.m., Jaime Coria, 41, was arrested on a Ramey warrant near the intersection of Thornburg and El Camino streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety.

Sunday, April 18:

INCIDENT — At 3:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of Walden Court.

ARREST — At 3:02 a.m., Fidel Guzman, 19, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Kingston Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury.

Monday, April 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Tuesday, April 20:

INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.

Wednesday, April 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of Hartnell Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2700 block of Industrial Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of Nan Court.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

