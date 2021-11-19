The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 11:

INCIDENT — At 2:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling near the intersection of South Blosser and West Battles roads.

INCIDENT — At 5 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1900 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of West Calle Laureles.

ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., William Drakev, 27, was arrested in the 1900 block of Vista Del Oro and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 4:45 a.m., Diego Guzman, 34, was arrested in the 1900 block of North Dejoy Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, violating a protective order and resisting an officer with additional force.

ARREST — At 7 p.m., Irving Mendez, 30, was arrested in the 1400 block of West Calle Laureles and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and threats.

Friday, Nov. 12:

INCIDENT — At 12:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of North Thornburg Street and West McElhany Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Waller Lane and Highway 135.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North McClelland and East Mill streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 300 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 100 block of West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1300 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 4:10 p.m., Diane Vandeputte, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Saturday, Nov. 13:

INCIDENT — At 2:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Pine and West Chapel streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1600 block of North Concord Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run near South Broadway and East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Russell Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Battles Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1600 block of North Concord Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1400 block of Catrina Way.

ARREST — At 1:20 a.m., Fredy Pozos, 36, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Pine and Mill streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, causing injury.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Nov. 14:

INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1200 block of East Lee Drive.

ARREST — At 7:26 a.m., Licela Arreola, 43, was arrested in the 300 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, Nov. 15:

INCIDENT — At 1:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 600 block of South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Main and South School streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of Hidden Pines Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

ARREST — At 12:03 a.m., Isidro Guzman, 44, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and released on his own recognizance.

ARREST — At 12:11 p.m., Gabriel Reyes-Lopez was arrested in the 300 block of West Jones Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Timothy Espinoza, 46, was arrested in the 22800 block of Skyway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

INCIDENT — At 2:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Stowell and South Bradley roads.

INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near Jason Way and South Westgate Road.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:11 a.m., Sebastian Cresencio, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of East Battles Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 2:24 a.m., Leonidis Ponce, 21, was arrested near the intersection of Cook Street and Railroad Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Wednesday, Nov. 17:

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of West Cook Street.

ARREST — At 7:39 a.m., Jacqueline Oliveira, 51, was arrested in the 4000 block of Sara Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:48 a.m., Aaron Bulan, 43, was arrested in the 600 block of East Sunset Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; rape; and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 5:45 p.m., Victor Ramos, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of poisoning and evidence destruction.

ARREST — At 11:57 p.m., Llair Palestino, 20, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, resulting in bodily injury, and driving on a suspended license.