The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 25:

INCIDENT — At 5:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane. 

INCIDENT — At 7:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and West Tefft Street. 

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway. 

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Dejoy Street.

ARREST — At 7:26 p.m., Teresa Ortiz, 45, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, causing great bodily injury and out-of-county warrants.

ARREST — At 7:42 p.m., Carlos Jacinto-Felipe, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Avenue.

Friday, March 26:

INCIDENT — At 11:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West Orange Court.

INCIDENT — At 5:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of West Taft Street. 

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of West Main and Thornburg streets. 

INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Camino Colegio.

INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:20 p.m., Roxanne Herrera, 45, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Rosita Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death.

ARREST — At 7:14 p.m., Anthony Wheeler, 25, of Miami, Florida, was arrested on a warrant in the 3300 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking while under a temporary restraining order and violating a protective order.

Saturday, March 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Depot and West Mill streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1900 block of North Broadway. 

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1200 block of Emerald Drive.

ARREST — At 8:49 p.m., Shirley Ysip, 51, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Berkeley Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Zayra Romo, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, resulting in death or injury.

Sunday, March 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East McCoy Lane and South Broadway. 

ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Sabrina Sanchez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with a 0.08% blood alcohol content, with bodily injury.

ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Jonathan Hubert, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Monday, March 29:

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson near the intersection of West Boone Street and South Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Annie Way. 

Tuesday, March 30:

INCIDENT — At 3:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street. 

INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:25 a.m., Matthew Dreier, 38, was arrested in the 1000 block of Cortez Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:44 a.m., Gabriel Melo-Solano, 34, was arrested in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, obstruction and warrants.

ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Braulo Lopez, 40, was arrested in the 900 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, March 31:

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Blosser Road.

0
0
0
0
0