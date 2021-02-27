The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 18:

ARREST — At 3:36 p.m., Gabriel Tejeda, 29, was arrested near Bradley Road and Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer while driving the wrong way and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Jonathan Blaies, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Feb. 19:

INCIDENT — At 6:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Alvin and North Stokes avenues.

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East El Nido Court.

ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Hugo Sanchezgarcia, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Concepcion Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety, and released with a citation.

ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Pedro Juarez, 31, was arrested near the intersection of West Cook and South Thornburg streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving without a license.

Saturday, Feb. 20:

INCIDENT — At 1:53 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McCoy Lane and Village Green.

ARREST — At 1:12 a.m., Abisae Hernandez, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane and booked into Santa Barbara Count Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety.

ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Anthony Knight, 29, was arrested in 2200 block of Skyway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.

ARREST — At 9:55 p.m., Johnny Lugo, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Taylor and Dejoy streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police while disregarding safety and committing a felony after release on bail.

Sunday, Feb. 21:

INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of East Armstrong Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Blosser Road.

ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Mary Adam, 61, was arrested in the 1500 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:33 p.m., Alberto Castillo, 24, was arrested on a federal warrant in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking, then turned over to the FBI.

Monday, Feb. 22:

INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and Hidden Pines Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of South Speed Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Cypress Street and South East Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Newlove Drive and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Curryer and West Chapel streets.

Tuesday, Feb. 23:

ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., William Heintz, 45, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

ARREST — At 9:15 p.m., Miguel Garibay, 34, was arrested in the 700 block of De La Guerra Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; resisting an officer with additional force; possession of a controlled substance; and a probation violation.

Wednesday, Feb. 24:

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone Street and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Mill and North Smith streets.

ARREST — At 9:50 p.m., Rafael Balderas, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of South Pine Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape and sexual battery.