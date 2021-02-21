The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 11:

INCIDENT — At 4:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Wood Mill Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Williams Street.

ARREST — At 8:58 a.m., Raul Oseguera, 22, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, first-degree robbery, witness intimidation and vandalism.

Friday, Feb. 12:

INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street.

ARREST — At 2:39 p.m., Jose Vargas, 23, was arrested in the 600 block of East Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, and a probation violation.

Saturday, Feb. 13:

INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.

ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Alvaro Enriquez, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping.

Sunday, Feb. 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Concepcion Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:07 a.m., Irma Gallardo, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Juan Hernandez, 21, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

ARREST — At 9:20 p.m., Brandon Bautista, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Jones Street and Bradley Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Tuesday, Feb. 16:

ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Manuel Jacintos, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:54 p.m., Driscoll Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and misdemeanor child cruelty.

Wednesday, Feb. 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Carmen Lane and South Depot Street.

