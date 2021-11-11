The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 4:

INCIDENT — At 2:28 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near Bull Canyon Road and Highway 166.

INCIDENT — At 4 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Dena Way.

INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near West Alvin Avenue and North Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near East Battles Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near North Concepcion Avenue and East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1300 block of West Beacon Way.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an unoccupied dwelling in the 200 block of North Thornburg Street.

ARREST — At 5:13 a.m., Cedric Sloan, 31, was arrested on a warrant near Bull Canyon Road and Highway 166, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, and threats.

Friday, Nov. 5:

INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of South Concepcion Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:40 p.m., Santa Maria Policer received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1100 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near North Miller Street and East McElhaney Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:45 a.m., Jose Zarate, 32, was arrested near the intersection of Samantha Drive and Sycamore Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:45 a.m., Cesar Olivera, 30, was arrested in the 1000 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, brandishing a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Saturday, Nov. 6:

ARREST — At 9:20 a.m., Victor Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 300 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, domestic violence and violating a restraining order.

Santa Maria Police received one call for fireworks.

Sunday, Nov. 7:

INCIDENT — At 6:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 200 block of East Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1500 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 4:28 a.m., Zenon Aquino, 45, was arrested in the 900 block of Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child molestation.

ARREST — At 9:32 a.m., Rolando Correa, 39, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Railroad Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object.

ARREST — At 8:36 p.m., Cameron Miano, 26, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Rice Ranch Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

ARREST — At 9 p.m., Gricelda Ortiz, 26, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.

Monday, Nov. 8:

INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near South Blosser Road and West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near West Donovan Road and North Pine Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 9:

INCIDENT — At 10:37 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Stowell Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 2800 block of Santa Maria Way.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1900 block of South Broadway.