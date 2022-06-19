Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, June 9:
INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 2100 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Columbus and North Magellan drives.
ARREST — At 9:06 a.m., Jesse Sanchez, 22, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and a probation violation.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and 10 located stolen vehicle reports, along with three reports of fireworks.
Friday, June 10:
INCIDENT — At 2:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and Nita Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Boone Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports, along with six reports of fireworks.
Saturday, June 11:
INCIDENT — At 2:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of prostitution in the 1800 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 300 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1400 block of West Hartford Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 900 block of South Thornburg Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Christian Street and East Evergreen Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Ana Rodas, 33, was arrested in the 2600 block of South Ree Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports, along with six reports of fireworks.
Sunday, June 12:
INCIDENT — At 12:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1000 block of West Cook Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of North Pine Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of East Hermosa Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of South Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1200 block of North Grass Valley Way.
ARREST — At 7:23 a.m., Gregoria Garcia, 56, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Rose Avenue, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
ARREST — At 1:36 p.m., Geddilee Lansford, 33, was arrested near the intersection of Furukawa Way and Blosser Road, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Adolfo Lopezvivar, 44, was arrested in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:24 p.m., Gerardo Reyes, 51, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of making a false bomb threat.
Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports, along with nine reports of fireworks.
Monday, June 13:
INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 900 block of West Main Street.
INCIDENT— At 6:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Fairway and South Airpark drives.
INCIDENT — At 4:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking arrest in the 1500 block of Eagle Street.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of South McClelland and East Cook streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2500 block of South Savoy Drive.
ARREST — At 12:41 a.m., Moses Baldiva, 56, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South Bradley Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports, along with three reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, June 14:
INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant arrest in the 300 block of Town Center East.
INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1700 block of West Main Street.
ARREST — At 6:27 a.m., Carlos Moseleyhail, 19, was arrested near the intersection of East Roemer Way and North Broadway, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of manufacturing a firearm with no serial number and illegal gun possession charges, and was released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation.
ARREST — At 6:35 a.m., Francine Correa, 39, was arrested near the intersection of East Roemer Way and North Broadway, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of manufacturing a firearm with no serial number, and illegal gun and ammunition possession charges.
Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, June 15:
INCIDENT — At 1:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 700 block East Meehan Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of West Creston Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1000 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of South Speed Street.
ARREST — At 3:26 p.m., Ricardo Rodriguez, 28, was arrested at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:21 p.m., George Durst, 51, was arrested in the 800 block of West Creston Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault.
Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and seven located stolen vehicle reports, along with three reports of fireworks.