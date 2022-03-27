The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 17:

INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1100 block of Kingston Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Boone and South Curryer streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of South Palisade Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of South Palisade Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 700 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 10:03 p.m., Antonio Rivera, 38, was arrested in the 1300 bock of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, March 18:

INCIDENT — At 2:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 900 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1700 block of Crabtree Court.

INCIDENT — At 1:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1300 block of West La Brea Avenue

INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 100 block of East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of West Frank Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 blck of Balboa Drive.

ARREST — At 1:57 a.m., Celso Ortiz, 24, was arrested near the intersection of Boone and McClelland streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one located stolen vehicle report.

Saturday, March 19:

INCIDENT — At 11:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling.

INCIDENT — At 2:40 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Orchard and North McClelland streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

ARREST — At 4:02 p.m., Jason Paxton, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 1300 block of North Nicholson Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, a probation violation and drug charges.

ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., Desiree Brougher, 32, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Nicholson Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and a drug charge.

ARREST — At 9:48 p.m., Jorge Valerio-Chavez, 19, was arrested in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Sunday, March 20:

INCIDENT — At 6:25 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 100 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of La Salle Drive.

ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., David Martinez, 19, was arrested in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of gang activity and gun charges.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Monday, March 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of West Rose Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 400 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:30 a.m., Sant Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Suey and East Donovan roads.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 bock of North Stokes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Blosser and West Battles roads.

INCIDENT — At 4:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Orange and South Smith streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 400 block of West Lemon Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 500 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received five stolen vehicle reports and five located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, March 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1600 block of Premier Court.

INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of North Brian Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of West Pershing Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Curryer and West Orange streets.

ARREST — At 11:16 p.m., Jacob Acosta, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 bock of Lemon Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and probation violations.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, March 23:

INCIDENT — At 2:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of West Pershing Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 700 block of East Richmind Court.

INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 6:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1000 block of West Tunnell Drive.

ARREST — At 12:23 a.m., Gabriel Olivas, 37, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Blosser Road and Sonya Lane, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

ARREST — At 4:41 a.m., Leonides Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 700 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.