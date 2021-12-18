The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 9:

INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Cox Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Fesler streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Williams Street.

ARREST — At 8:51 p.m., Fredy Jacobo, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Dec. 10:

INCIDENT — At 8:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 900 block of East Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2500 block of Professional Parkway.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of West Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 12:55 a.m., Sindy Quinteros, 38, was arrested in the 700 block of South Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:21 p.m., Trevor Croe, 25, was arrested in the 3000 block of Bunfill Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Saturday, Dec. 11:

INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 300 block of West Roschelle Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Roschelle Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Lynne Drive.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Dec. 12:

INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of West Roschelle Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an occupied dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

ARREST — At 2 p.m., Eduardo Venegas, 38, was arrested near the intersection of West Sonya Lane and South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Monday, Dec. 13:

INCIDENT — At 2:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Park Avenue and South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 3300 block of Santa Maria Way.

Tuesday, Dec. 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Berkeley Way.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Broadway and West McCoy Lane.

ARREST — At 7:11 p.m., Robert Salazar, 38, was arrested near the intersection of Monroe and Pine streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.