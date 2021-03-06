The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 25:

ARREST — At 5 p.m., Joseph Chavez, 40, was arrested near the intersection of Flower Avenue and Fourth Street in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, vandalism, violating a domestic violence order and destroying a phone used to call law enforcement.

Friday, Feb. 26:

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Newlove Drive.

ARREST — At 1:53 p.m., Jacob McDuffee, 46, of Santa Maria was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of Golden West Park and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Saturday, Feb. 27:

INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Sunset Avenue and North Mary Drive.

Sunday, Feb. 28:

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 1:37 a.m., Javier Lopez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara county Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.

ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Jose Villanueva De La Cruz, 28, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Monday, March 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Creston Street and North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Broadway and East Main Street.

ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Clarence Caldwell, 40, was arrested in the 800 block of North Barbara Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:26 a.m., Eladio Herrera, 63, was arrested in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive in Tanglewood and booked into Santa Barbara County on suspicion of murder.

ARREST — At 2:22 p.m., Linda Woods, 24, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Tuesday, March 2:

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

Wednesday, March 3:

ARREST — At 4:52 p.m., Marc Gramespacher, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 4300 block of Stewart Street in Garey and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and evading a police officer.

