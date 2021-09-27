The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Sept. 16:

INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of North Via Rubio Drive.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Friday, Sept. 17:

INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of East Battles Road and East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of West Cypress Street.

Saturday, Sept. 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of Henry Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Magellan Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 800 block of East Cornell Court.

INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Cook streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of Sunrise Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Camino Colegio.

Monday, Sept. 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 9:21 p.m., Jonelle Smith, 25, was arrested in the 700 block of East Donovan Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and witness intimidation.

ARREST — At 9:33 p.m., Zeferino Gonzalez, 33, was arrested in the 500 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:22 p.m., Hilario Garcia, 46, was arrested in the 200 block of West Harding Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.

Tuesday, Sept. 21:

INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 300 block of East Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North Miller Street and East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of North Broadway and East Orchard Street.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Sept. 22:

INCIDENT — At 5:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 700 block of North Palisade Drive.

ARREST — At 12:51 a.m., Tony Berry, 32, was arrested near the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Miller Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

